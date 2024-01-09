The world's most remote beaches you've never heard of

We've hunted down the best bays to escape the crowds this summer (video published December 2021).

Lonely Planet’s new book Best Beaches features their top 100 beaches in the world. The following has been republished with permission.

Radhanagar, Swaraj Dweep, Andaman Islands, India

In one of India’s most blissfully secluded corners, a glinting sweep of pale-blonde, flour-soft sand disappears into the hazy distance, backed by a swirl of electric-green forest made up of ancient, endemic species found nowhere else on Earth.

Most evenings, people gather here and chat away as the sun’s blazing coral hues bounce off the aqua waves before it sinks into the Andaman Sea. This is Radhanagar, the almost-mythical beach that is putting India’s remote, wildly beautiful Andaman Islands on the map.

Hugging the northwest coast of mellow Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island), it feels almost like a distant, tropical dream. People come to Swaraj Dweep for some of the finest diving and snorkelling in India (and indeed Asia), but you’ll be just as entranced by the island’s raw natural beauty.

In past decades, some of the Andamans’ famous ocean-swimming elephants were often spotted at Radhanagar and other local beaches – Rajan, who passed away in 2016 at age 66, was the last of his kind, but you might spot an elephant strolling along the shoreline.

Tereshchenko Dmitry Radhanagar is situated on India’s beautiful Andaman Islands.

Getting there:

The isolated Andaman Islands sit almost 1400km east of mainland India, so getting here is part of the adventure. Fly into Port Blair (the small regional capital, on South Andaman), then catch a two-hour ferry to Swaraj Dweep. Radhanagar awaits on the island’s northwest coast, with a couple of eco-luxe resorts hidden among the trees.

Rauðasandur, Westfjords, Iceland

Iceland’s wildly beautiful natural landscapes fire the imagination, and the spectacular yet still little-touristed Westfjords region in the northwest of the country tops the wow-factor list.

It’s here, among the plunging sea cliffs of this remote mountainous peninsula’s southern coast, that you’ll discover distant Rauðasandur – a 10km surf-washed beauty with a glinting turquoise lagoon, snaking through an endless sprawl of sand tinged in hues of red, orange and pink.

A bumpy, twisting gravel road sets the scene, before you emerge on a deep bay cradled between steeply cascading bluffs (visit at low tide to stroll out along the sand). Considering most of Iceland’s beaches are volcanic black-sand strands, this is an instantly special place. All those magical colours come from pulverised scallop shells and there’s often not a single other person in sight.

Grey and harbour seals are sometimes spotted frolicking around the shoreline here too. The surrounding area has some superb hiking trails, and it’s possible to walk all the way between Rauðasandur and the famous Látrabjarg bird cliffs on the country’s esternmost tip, where millions of puffins, razorbills, gannets, terns and other feathered species gather during warmer months.

Getting there:

Rauðasandur sits 30km south of Patreksfjörður in the Westfjords, which can be reached by one-hour flight from Reykjavík, by driving (it’s around 400km from Reykjavík to Patreksfjörður) or by catching the Baldur car ferry from Stykkishólmur (170km north of Reykjavík. The Westfjords’ often-unpaved roads require time, patience, advance planning and a sturdy, ideally 4WD vehicle.

Cody Duncan West Beach in the Outer Bebrides of Scotland has a dramatic wind-lashed setting.

West Beach, Berneray, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

The powdery silver-white sand might feel more Southeast Asia than North Atlantic, but the chilly aqua waves, dramatic wind-lashed setting and beautifully green adjoining machair (grazing land) are pure, wonderful Outer Hebrides. This wildly remote jewel of a beach sprawls along almost 5km of untouched shoreline on tiny Berneray, off Scotland’s northwest coast, where strolling beside the ocean and watching local wildlife are more the thing than swimming – the water here rarely rises over 13C.

A couple of isolated islets and the Harris Hills loom across the Sound of Harris, and the whole area is a paradise for bird-watchers, who might spot cormorants, gannets and more.

In spring, the surrounding landscapes burst with wildflowers, and sea rocket grows on the beach during summer. Bring hiking shoes, layers and binoculars and brave the elements as you stroll through the grassy elevated dunes, perhaps continuing around the island’s Atlantic-battered coast to smaller East Beach.

Getting there:

The beach stretches along the entire west coast of Berneray, which is linked by ferry to Leverburgh in neighbouring Harris (the southern half of the Outer Hebrides’ main island).

There are flights from Edinburgh, Inverness, Glasgow and Southampton to Stornoway Airport in Lewis (the northern half of the principal island), which also has ferry links. You’ll want a car (or other wheels) to explore; it’s worth booking ferry slots for vehicles in advance.

Dominik Belica The water temperature at Norway’s Haukland Beach rarely creeps higher than 15C.

Haukland Beach, Vestvågøya, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Gawping at the northern lights reflecting off snow-white sands feels like pure magic on northern Norway’s remote Lofoten archipelago, where Haukland Beach rests against a majestic mountain backdrop on western Vestvågøy.

Set between bright-green hills, Haukland has a blinding stretch of luscious sand bathed by cool Arctic waters. The sea doesn’t really creep higher than around 15°C (and that’s in August), but the spectacular natural setting still makes this one of the most unbelievably beautiful spots among Norway’s thousands of beaches.

Or grab a wetsuit and join anyone else braving the waters here. There’s plenty of kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding for enjoying the scenery from out on the water, not to mention terrific hiking and the chance to camp overlooking the beach. Trails lead up the mountains encircling the bay, opening up sprawling views, as well as to neighbouring Uttakleiv Beach (another jewel). When summer swings around, the midnight sun bathes the whole place in an eerie glow.

Getting there:

Haukland is on the west coast of Vestvågøy, Lofoten’s second-major island, and is easily reached by car or bus from nearby Leknes, which is 10km south of the beach. Leknes’ small regional airport has domestic flights to and from Oslo, Bodø and Tromsø, or you can fly or catch the train to Bodø, then take a three-hour ferry to Moskenes in the Lofoten archipelago.

Supplied Lonely Planet’s Best Beaches, $55 RRP. Contact www.shop.lonelyplanet.com.

Gardner Bay, Isla Española, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Rising from the depths of the Pacific Ocean some 5 million years ago, the isolated Galapagos Islands have taken on almost-mythological status as a showcase of biodiversity – one of the few places on Earth where a cornucopia of creatures found nowhere else act as if humans are nothing more than slightly pesky paparazzi.

Each island in this remote volcanic archipelago, 1000km west of mainland Ecuador, reveals a unique set of highlights. On uninhabited Isla Española, the southernmost island in the Galapagos, glorious Gardner Bay is among them. A key stop on multi-day adventure cruise itineraries, the long, wide, sugar-white beach lapped by turquoise water provides a spectacular backdrop for photographing the colony of sea lions that loves to loll about on its sands, from a respectful distance of course.

A stroll along the beach is likely to reveal plenty more wildlife, from prehistoric-looking marine iguanas to blue-footed boobies, scarlet-hued Sally Lightfoot crabs scuttling around the rocks and maybe an endemic lava lizard or two basking on the foreshore.

Don’t forget to look up for the waved albatross – Española is the only place on the planet where these spellbinding seabirds nest. You might even be lucky enough to spot an Española giant tortoise. Numbering just 14 individuals in the 1960s, the species has since been brought back from the brink by conservationists thanks in part to a successful breeding program, with approximately 2000 young tortoises on Española now thought to be thriving.

A swim at Gardner Bay is obligatory if time and sea conditions permit – a curious sea lion or two may even join you. Snorkelling is also recommended, especially around the small semi-submerged tuff cone located in front of the beach, where whitetip reef sharks, turtles, rays, sea lions and a variety of colourful fish can be spotted.

Getting there

The only way to reach Isla Española, other than by multi-day cruise, is via a tour from nearby Isla San Cristóbal, which can be reached by boat from the main island of Santa Cruz, or by plane from Guayaquil or Quito on mainland Ecuador.

Reproduced with permission from Lonely Planet © 2022. Lonely Planet’s Best Beaches, $55 RRP. Contact www.shop.lonelyplanet.com