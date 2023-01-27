A budget guide to the long weekends in Nelson and Auckland

Last weekend it was Wellington, this time around the Auckland and Nelson regions are going to enjoy a three-day weekend.

Sadly the weather is looking a bit murky to say the least, so some of these events and activities may be affected.

Still, looking at the (hopefully) bright side, here are a few things to enjoy in both regions if budgets are a bit tight.

Auckland

Buskers Festival

Tāmaki Makaurau will be welcoming back talented performers from around the world for the 23rd Buskers Festival.

Expect a wide range of acts, from fire breathers to magicians and everything in-between at five sites: Te Komititanga Square on Lower Queen Street, Te Wānanga between Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf, the Eastern Viaduct at the Viaduct Harbour, Karanga Plaza in Wynyard Quarter, and for night shows only at Market Square at the Viaduct Harbour.

The acts will appreciate any koha the audience will want to give.

Details at aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz/

New Zealand Maritime Museum

The museum is home to an Under the Sea Virtual Reality Pop-up this weekend.

Don a VR headset and take to the waters through a series of videos that compare and contrast different marine environments.

This is free with museum entry. Auckland's residents with proof of address don’t have to pay for admission, while for visitors it is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/students and $10 for children aged between 5 and 14. A family pass is $40.

Details at maritimemuseum.co.nz.

Vector Lights

Get in a prime location and say ‘happy 5th birthday’ to the Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Designed to showcase a vision of creating a smart energy future, the six-minute sustainable light and sound show references Tama-Nui te Rā (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy), and Hei te Ao Mārama (the future world of light).

Shows will play from 9pm until midnight, every 15 minutes.

Details at aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

This is the last chance to catch the display of artist Dame Robin White.

The exhibition, Robin White: Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here, showcases her iconic New Zealand landscapes and portraits of the 1970s and explores her collaborations with artists from across the Pacific.

Entry to the exhibit and the gallery itself are free.

Details at aucklandartgallery.com

Nelson

Queen & King of the Bay - Surfski race, Motueka

Attracting some of the countries elite paddlers, as well as keen amateurs who love ocean paddling, this laid-back event showcases the iconic locations of Kaiteriteri Beach and Māpua Wharf and everything in between.

If you are keen, you can enter on the day, otherwise sit back and watch the paddlers do all the work.

Details at surfski.co.nz

Treasure Hunt at Queens Gardens, Nelson

Challenge the whole family as you race around the historic Queens Gardens to find all the clues to the treasure. Set your eyes on the Cupid Fountain, Boer War Memorial, and all the magnificent flowers with the whole family.

It all takes place on Sunday and is free.

More details at facebook.com/ParksProgramme

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson Market is a great place to browse and find bargains.

Markets

It's free to browse and there are plenty of bargains to be had in the many markets in the region this weekend.

Nelson is first up on Saturday, followed by the Mapua Village Sunday Market, Tahunanui Beach Market, and the Motueka Sunday Market on Sunday.

The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatū

Take a look around a variety of exhibitions at this iconic Bridge Street gallery.

It is currently showing a selection of artworks referencing the Nelson/Tasman region, as well as contemporary artists who use reduction and repetition in their work, through which meanings and histories emerge. There is no admission charge.

Details at thesuter.org.nz