Bargain hunt: Nine all-time best-value holiday destinations

In a world of inflation, rising airline fares and increasing travel demand, it's high time to rediscover some old affordable favourites – and perhaps some new ones too. Most are closer to home, making them cheaper to get to.

Exchange rates can help but our picks are places that have always offered good value no matter the currency fluctuations. Then again, good times or bad times, who doesn't appreciate a bargain?

Of course, affordable doesn't simply mean budget. Luxury hotels will always cost more than mid-range ones, but they can be more affordable in certain places, even if beyond the budget of some travellers.

Portugal is the cheapest Eurozone destination but that doesn't mean it's as bargain-priced as many other European countries. And some seemingly beaut value places, such as Bali, charge for accommodation in US dollars which can make for a costly trip if the mercurial Australian dollar is ailing.

Wise decisions also affect affordability. Chinese-brand hotels go for half the price of Western-brand ones in China and Western meals (and posh Chinese meals) are expensive. A little Chinese-language knowledge or adventurous spirit make China very affordable but for the regular overseas tourist it simply isn't.

Also implicit in the idea of affordability is surely value: we want the best experience for our dollar, dong or dinar. No point in including nations that don't deliver as holiday destinations no matter how cheap they might be.

Here then is Traveller's bargain destinations hall of fame, with our pick of the 20 all-time most affordable and good-value for a holiday.

123RF Busan is particularly affordable.

South Korea

THE LOWDOWN Serene temples compete with karaoke bars, neon-lit cities vie with mountain views, and history competes with K-pop in South Korea. Beyond Seoul lie castle towns, seaside resorts, national parks and confetti of islands. And it gets better: transportation and food is excellent and affordable, and attractions absurdly priced – the $1.10 entrance fee to World Heritage-listed Suwon Fortress was recently abolished. A 74-hour Discover Seoul Pass for $100 gets you entry to every major tourist attraction. The average hotel-room price is $120 for two, according to Budget Your Trip.

BEST BARGAINS October-November is low season but autumn foliage sumptuous. The Korail Pass costs about $50 a day if you're going to whizz around. Seoul is priciest (consider staying in nearby Ujeongbu), but once beyond prices keep falling. Pohang, Jeonju and Busan are particularly affordable. The best-value hotels are boutique local establishments; avoid big international chains.

THE ONE SPLURGE Koreans are the world's biggest spenders on luxury goods. You won't have to look far for fancy handbags.

MORE visitkorea.or.kr

123RF Driving the roads in the Carpathian Mountains, Romania.

Romania

THE LOWDOWN If you think Europe is expensive then you haven't been east of Vienna. You could go almost anywhere in Eastern Europe with a tight wallet but Romania is wonderful: renovated old towns, gorgeous castles, the Carpathian Mountains, venerable villages and a great motorway system (though some dodgy country roads). The extensive train system provides cheap if slow transport. Worlddata.info ranks Romania 57th in the world for cost of living, the lowest in Europe apart from Kosovo, Moldova and Russia.

BEST BARGAINS It hardly matters: even capital Bucharest won't strain your budget. Still, Timișoara (which has outstanding Art Nouveau architecture) and pretty baroque Sibiu are visit-worthy destinations considered among Europe's cheapest by digital nomads. The beaches, vineyards and spa towns of the short Black Sea coast provide a four-night stay in a four-star hotel including abundant daily spa treatments for $500 a person.

THE ONE SPLURGE Icons painted on glass are a specialty of the Maramures region in Transylvania; the best will set you back several hundred dollars.

MORE romania.travel

Malaysia

THE LOWDOWN If variety is the spice of life, then Malaysia offers rainforest adventures, fish-filled reefs, historic towns, and cultural diversity. It has one of the best food scenes on the planet and, with good hygiene, you can eat for an insignificant cost in street markets. But at every level of budget Malaysia is a bargain: prices are higher than Indonesia or Thailand, but so are overall standards. You can book four-star hotels for as little as $150 and truly swanky ones for $300. Malaysia Airlines offers competitively priced airfares.

BEST BARGAINS If you're going to plunge into adrenaline activities with safe standards, do it here: half-day white-water rafting costs around $65 and guided jungle treks $30. Entry to Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Sabah is only $10. Meanwhile overlooked Johore Bahru just over the border from Singapore is undergoing a spectacular makeover.

THE ONE SPLURGE The Datai Langkawi is one of Malaysia's most famous resorts and has outstanding dining, but will cost you $1000 a night.

MORE malaysia.travel

South Africa

THE LOWDOWN One of the world's most beautiful countries, a vibrant culture and thrilling wildlife encounters are reasons South Africa is a favourite. Although lack of airline competition makes getting there pricey, you'll be compensated by low prices when you arrive: $150 for a three- or four-star hotel (except in Cape Town), $50 for a three-course meal, $100 and often less for a bungy jump. About $250 a person a day gets you a comprehensive four-star holiday.

BEST BARGAINS If on safari, Kruger National Park allows for self-drive and has plenty of budget accommodation options. State-owned lodges and cottages in South African national parks are great value. Northernmost Limpopo Province has all South Africa's scenic beauty but few foreign tourists, making it one the cheapest destinations. Cape Town and nearby Stellenbosch wine country are the most expensive, but you still won't be complaining.

THE ONE SPLURGE A posh safari lodge in a private game reserve is an indulgence and adventure: worth two nights despite the elephant-sized bill.

MORE southafrica.net

Japan

THE LOWDOWN Here's a turn-up for the bookings. Japan has a reputation for expense, but if you avoid elaborate kaiseki meals, luxury hotels and infamous yubari melons you can stay, eat and get around more cheaply than in Europe or America. You can enjoy a $20 lunch in super-posh Tokyo district Ginza – and there's no tipping. Japan proves that affordable doesn't mean cheap but good value, and the value you get is endless wonderful experiences in a unique destination.

BEST BARGAINS Forget fancy and Western-brand hotels and check into small business and local-brand hotels such as Welcome Inn, APA Hotels and Toyoko Inn. Fukuoka, Kobe, Osaka and Sapporo are well-priced cities. Myoko Kogen is the best-priced big ski resort. If you're going to racket around, a Japan Rail Pass is the best option. Bento boxes from department-store food halls are bargain eats, especially when reduced in price at day's end.

THE ONE SPLURGE An upmarket ryokan or traditional inn isn't just a stay but a cultural experience and will include a delectable multi-course evening meal.

MORE japan.travel

123RF Koh Poda is one the most popular islands in Krabi archipelago.

Thailand

THE LOWDOWN We all know you can eat in the street and stay in beach huts for next to nothing in Thailand, but one of our favourite destinations is affordable at all levels. In 2022, UK comparison website money.co.uk declared Bangkok the world's cheapest luxury-travel destination. Well worth it, then, for luscious islands, beautiful beaches, adventures in highlands, big-city excitement and the always friendly Thai smile.

BEST BARGAINS Koh Chang, Koh Samui and Koh Lanta are among competitively priced islands; mainland Krabi is a cheap island-gazing base. The entire northeast of the country is under the radar but filled with national parks and tribal culture: try Nakhon Nayok province or the Isan region along the Mekong River.

THE ONE SPLURGE If you indulge in highly taxed wine at luxury hotels, you'll pay the price. A bottle of Bin 8 Penfolds at W Hotel Bangkok is $155.

MORE amazingthailand.com.au

Vietnam

THE LOWDOWN For food alone Vietnam is a favourite. Add the transformations and heady vibe of an emerging economy, incense-laden temples, lakeside old towns, lush highlands and mushrooming beach resorts and you have every reason to visit. And Vietnam remains one of the cheapest travel destinations in Asia. Expect to pay under two dollars for a beer or coffee, not much more for a bowl of pho, $50 for a decent hotel and $170 for an upmarket one. Nothing to complain about, except the traffic.

BEST BARGAINS Have a half-price honeymoon on tropical island Phu Quoc, or hit the sands at up-and-coming new resort destination Quy Nhon in central Vietnam. Or forget the beach and head inland instead to former colonial hill town Dalat or eco-destination Dien Bien Phu; for the moment, mostly domestic tourists keep prices low.

THE ONE SPLURGE The Mekong River is a travel highway most easily navigated on a luxury river cruise, which also takes in Cambodia; you'll pay around $400 a person a day.

MORE vietnam.travel

Indonesia

THE LOWDOWN The long love affair with Bali is anchored in the low cost of holidaying there, but the island's lush landscapes, sand, surf and gracious culture are huge added bonuses. Volume means flight costs are low, and everything from hotels to restaurant dining, spa treatments to tours remains reasonably priced. Luxury hotels average $350 a night, and an upmarket meal might be $50, though wine is pricey. Other parts of Indonesia are even cheaper, with Flores, Sumba and Lake Toba among up-and-coming hotspots.

BEST BARGAINS Northern Bali takes getting to (a three-hour drive from the airport) but resorts at Lovina and Pemuteran are priced accordingly. Wet-season rains, usually only short and abrupt, make October-April the cheaper season. Elsewhere, Bandung in West Java has cool-climate highland landscapes and Yogyakarta abundant culture; both have well-priced accommodation. Java and Sumatra generally, not known for beaches, are bargain destinations with astonishing landscapes.

THE ONE SPLURGE Songket, a traditional brocaded, patterned silk interwoven with gold or silver thread, might cost you several hundred dollars.

MORE indonesia.travel

123RF The Mamanuca Islands have budget resorts and, being close to the mainland, the cost of getting there is low.

Fiji

THE LOWDOWN Short(ish) flights, 300-plus tropical islands, stunning lagoons and reefs and a rugged hinterland fit for adventure lure us to Fiji. The friendliness lures us back. A day's snorkelling tour costs around $100 and a three-course meal in a mid-range restaurant is $30.

BEST BARGAINS Away from resort hubs, main island Viti Levu has well-priced hotels –look along the southern Coral Coast and around adventure capital Pacific Harbour. The Mamanuca Islands have budget resorts and, being close to the mainland, the cost of getting there is low. February-March is cheapest: although the wet season, rain is usually short and heavy.

THE ONE SPLURGE Go mad and skydive over Denarau Island's gorgeous emerald sea near the airport, which will cost F$830 ($600) for 60 seconds of freefall.

MORE fiji.travel

