Summer in New Zealand: The best free things to do

The summer holidays are upon us, but that doesn't mean our end of year breaks need to be expensive.

We happen to have the most beautiful country on Earth as our playground, meaning some of the best things to do don't cost a cent.

Here are 10 of the best free things to do this summer.

New Zealand's most beautiful seat: Glenorchy

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Glenorchy Walkway feels like it’s out of a fairytale.

A trip to Glenorchy is a feast for the eyes. First, you get to enjoy the road that weaves along the shores of Lake Wakatipu, with mountains either side.

When you make it to the little village of Glenorchy, there's a one-hour walk across a wetland that includes a snaking boardwalk. Along this path, you'll find a little bench that overlooks the lake and mountains, perfectly framed by the surrounding trees – it’s quite possibly New Zealand's most beautiful seat. It's the kind of sigh-inducing beauty that makes you proud to be a New Zealander.

Crater rim walk: Christchurch

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Awaroa/Godley Head Loop has incredible views of the Lyttelton Harbour.

One of Christchurch's best-kept secrets is a “crater rim” walk along the remains of an ancient volcano.

More than five million years ago, two enormous volcanos formed a labyrinth of peaks known today as Banks Peninsula. In the ensuing years, these mountains eroded to about half the height, and vast valleys were flooded by the sea.

Lyttelton Harbour was a caldera, and the Awaroa/Godley Head Loop track follows the edge of the harbour – effectively meaning you're walking the rim of an ancient crater.

The three-hour walk weaves its way along a spectacular array of cliffs, passes old military observation points, and takes you down to a quaint little beach community at Boulder Bay.

TSB Festival of Lights: New Plymouth

Brook Sabin/Stuff The light displays at the TSB Festival of Lights change each year.

New Zealand's best light festival gets underway in New Plymouth this month, and due to Covid-19 borders restrictions, many of the light sculptures have been created by Kiwis this year.

For 44 nights, from December 19, the central Pukekura Park becomes a neon version of Alice in Wonderland, with 16 sculptures scattered throughout the park that forms a light safari for young and old.

This year there's a giant manta ray doing ballet above the park's main bridge, neon monkeys in the trees, and even fireworks with a twist.

During the day there are also lots of free activities, from indie artists performing free concerts to aerial performances above the lake.

Hamilton Gardens: Waikato

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Italian Renaissance Garden at Hamilton Gardens

Before Covid-19, more than a million people visited Hamilton Gardens each year, and for a good reason. There are more than 20 exceptional gardens – perhaps best described as art pieces made of plants.

The Surrealist Garden is the latest creation and is quickly proving one of the more popular. To enter, you walk through a corridor where optical illusions on the floor are a sign of what's to come. You then enter a fantasy land of giant mechanically moving trees; as if they have a personality and are trying to run free. After weaving through the forest, there's a large clearing with a giant door and wheelbarrow, giving the impression you've become a miniature human.

Then there's a Concept Garden complete with a Huddleston Airship, and a Tudor Garden with a giant “pudding house” – once used by wealthy families to have their dessert in while admiring their backyard.

The gardens began development in the 1960s on the city's former rubbish dump, and today is the region's most popular tourist attraction. It's one of New Zealand's most remarkable examples of a trash to treasure transformation.

Waitomo's other caves: Waikato

Brook Sabin/Stuff You can walk right inside the Mangapohue Natural Bridge.

There's a vast network on stunning – and free – natural features to see in the Waitomo area.

At night the Ruakuri Bush Walk gives you a chance to experience glowworms, which live in the steep hillsides and caves – just remember to bring a torch. It's also an excellent walk for the kids during the day, leading to a magnificent limestone cave, with a roaring river running through it. A platform allows you to go inside the cave, high above the river below.

Next head to the Mangapohue Natural Bridge. You'll weave along a short riverside track, before reaching the remnants of an enormous cave system that's millions of years old. You can walk through a 17-metre archway – that looks like a bridge – but in reality, you're inside the bottom of an eroded cave.

Tunnel Beach: Dunedin

Brook Sabin/Stuff The entrance to Tunnel Beach is hidden and slippery.

Tunnel Beach is quickly gaining popularity as one of the country's most unusual and exciting beaches.

You'll find it along the Otago coast, a short drive south of Dunedin, where giant seas have sculpted enormous cliffs over many thousands of years.

The founder of Otago settlement was William Cargill. In the 1870s his son, John, ordered a tunnel be built through the cliff down to the beach, supposedly so that his family could have a private place to bathe.

By the 1980s the track was opened up to the public, including the tunnel walkway down to the beach. To make is safer, steps were installed in the cave, because it was so steep.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The walk down to Tunnel Beach is scenic – but steep.

From the car park, it's a steep 20-minute walk down through farmland to the beach, where you'll find the tunnel tucked away in a hillside.

Anyone claustrophobic will want to admire the beach from above, but most decide to venture into the tunnel down to the secluded beach below. The best time to attempt this is low tide on a calm day, or else you could be contending with a powerful surf.

Once down on the beach, you'll even find a waterfall and caves to explore.

Gemstone Beach: Southland

Brook Sabin/Stuff What we found at Gemstone Beach in less than 30 minutes.

On the wild south coast of the South Island, you'll find a hidden gem: quite literally.

Gemstone beach is full of colourful rocks, and if you look long enough, you may even find some semi-precious gems such as jasper, quartz or even sapphire.

The beach is often pounded by a ferocious sea, so it's lined with steep crumbling cliffs – making it a dramatic backdrop for your gem hunting.

Kiwi spotting: Auckland

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tāwharanui Regional Park has a resident population of kiwi.

Spotting kiwi in the wild is an almost spiritual-like experience. As New Zealanders, we're colloquially named after these little creatures – but most of us will never see them outside a wildlife refuge or zoo.

For those of us determined to see kiwi in the wild, most head to Stewart Island, home to an estimated 20,000. But, surprisingly, you can actually see them in Auckland if you know where to look.

Tāwharanui Regional Park is a predator-free sanctuary near Matakana, and it's home to an astonishing array of birdlife, including endangered kākā that pop over from Little Barrier Island.

The park also has a resident population of kiwi and most nights there's a steady stream of people out to try and spot them. Take a red light (remember, white light disturbs kiwi) and make your way quietly around the bush paths to see what you can find. Your best chance of seeing them is to book a Habitat Tour; their guide has a thermal imaging camera and an almost 100 per cent success rate. It will cost you, but it’s worth it.

Free tasters at Giapo: Auckland

Brook Sabin/Stuff Every customer at Giapo gets a tasting platter of ice creams to try.

Are you one of those people who dreams of trying every ice cream flavour at the shop? If so, you'd better head to Giapo, one of Auckland's best ice cream parlours.

When you enter the gelateria, the first thing you notice is you can't see any ice cream. Instead, you're invited to join a guided tasting. This involves all the favours being put out in front of you in miniature pots so that you can try each one. The tasting experience is free and there’s no obligation to buy, although it's almost impossible not to get something after you've found your favourite.

Blue Spring: Waikato

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Blue Spring has some of the clearest water in New Zealand.

Some of the clearest waters in New Zealand can be seen at the Blue Spring, between Rotorua and Hamilton. The water is so pure, more than 50 per cent of the country's bottled water is sourced here.

The spring is best seen on the Te Waihou Walkway, a three-hour return journey that weaves along the Waihou River right up to the Mamaku Plateau, where the water takes up to a century to filter into the river – giving it remarkable clarity. If you don't have time for a long wak, the Leslie Road car park is just 15 minutes from the spring.