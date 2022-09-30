How to grab a $5 campervan for a summer roadie

With the first summer of international tourists since 2020 on the horizon, dozens of super-cheap caravan rentals are up for grabs.

Campervans can cost hundreds of dollars a day to rent, and are largely the domain of cashed-up overseas tourists.

However, there is a travel hack that could nab you a serious bargain - with rental cars and campers on offer for a few dollars a day – some of them are even free.

It's what’s known as "relocation rentals" and helps with the flow of international tourists. For example, many tourists will arrive in Auckland, and rent a campervan to Christchurch or Queenstown and then fly out. The rental car companies are left with large numbers of cars down south - therefore offer enticing deals for those willing to relocate them back north.

Some deals even offer a free tank of fuel and ferry crossings.

Relocation website transfercar.co.nz currently has 333 relocation listings – a mix of rental cars and campervans – with lots of $5-a-day deals on offer from Christchurch to Auckland.

There are 154 deals leaving Queenstown, with one offering a free SUV for six days, from Queenstown to Auckland, including a free tank of fuel and free ferry crossing.

Relocation deals continued while our border was closed, however, the number available was impacted by the huge reduction in New Zealand's rental car fleet.

Now that our border is open, and with the busy summer season about to get underway, the number of offers has ballooned.

Rival website imoova.com also has lots of deals offering free fuel and ferry crossings.

There are, of course, downsides to the relocation scheme. You often need to cover significant distances in a short time, so it's often better to extend the deal a few days to give yourself more time. It will cost you around $50 to $150 a day to extend, but it really helps break the trip up as we found when we tested how the scheme works.

You're also often faced with a hefty insurance excess, sometimes around $7000 for a campervan. You get the option to reduce it when you pick the vehicle, but that can cost $50 a day – which adds to the cost.

There is a much better way around this. Consider buying domestic travel insurance with a provider like 1Cover, CoverMore or Southern Cross and make sure it covers rental excess and the amount you’ll need.

The policy won’t cost much for a domestic trip, and it means you don't need to take out an expensive policy when you pick up your car. (Just make sure you read the fine print to ensure it’s covered.)

So, bargain hunters, start your engines – a cheap summer roadie could be just around the corner.

Need to know:

Imoova and Transfer Car are the two main companies that handle relocations. It's a little like a lottery - getting the right car and a suitable date - so you need to be flexible.

You can't book a holiday, book your air tickets and rely on one being available. It needs to be the other way around: find your deal, lock it in, then book travel.

See: imoova.com or transfercar.co.nz

