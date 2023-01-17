Free campervans and backwards planning: Easy ways to have a cheaper holiday

If you’re in need of a break but don’t think you can afford it, don’t give up hope just yet.

Employ some good old Kiwi ingenuity and resourcefulness, and it’s possible to enjoy even an overseas holiday without spending up large. Heed these handy tips, and you might be surprised at what you can afford.

Rent a campervan or car for free

Campervans typically cost hundreds of dollars a day to rent, but you can nab one for free – or just a few dollars – if you book one in the right place.

Relocation rental services such as transfercar.co.nz and imoova.com offer free and ultra-cheap campervan and car rentals to those happy to drive them to and from certain locations.

READ MORE:

* How to holiday in Bali for about the same price as staying at home

* The best-value destinations for Kiwi travellers in 2023

* Big mistake: The blunders that shaped our New Year's travel resolutions



Many international tourists hire a campervan in Auckland and drive it to Christchurch or Queenstown before flying out, leaving rental companies with a surfeit of vehicles down south.

You’re essentially doing them a favour by driving them back, so there are some pretty sweet deals available to those happy to do just that. And as international tourist numbers increase, the number of options should too.

BROOK SABIN Relocation rental services make campervan holidays accessible to those who wouldn’t be able to afford them otherwise.

At the time of writing, transfercar.co.nz had 65 vehicles in Queenstown in need of relocating. Options included a Picton-bound car for $2, and an Auckland-bound campervan for free (the caveat for the latter: you need to complete the trip in three days).

In some cases, you can pay to keep the vehicle for longer. A van that can be driven from Queenstown to Auckland for free over three days, for example, can be kept for six days if the hirer pays $300, which puts the total cost at well below standard rates.

Imoova, which offers rentals from $1 a day, was offering a campervan which needed to be driven from Christchurch to Auckland for $1 a day, with ferry tickets for the vehicle and driver included.

Options aren’t limited to New Zealand either – Australia, the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe and South Africa are among the other destinations you could consider for your epic road trip.

Choose your accommodation before your destination

Brook Sabin/Stuff Searching for accommodation everywhere within your budget is likely to turn up some surprising results.

If you just need to get away and aren’t dead set on where to head, do the opposite of what most people do and try searching for your accommodation first.

Type ‘anywhere’ in the destination field on Airbnb, choose your maximum price per night, and you’ll be presented with an array of options around the world.

When I set my budget as $100 a night, results included an Indonesian tree house with a pool and ocean view for $84 a night, a private beachside bure on Fiji’s Mana Island for $54 a night, a private room overlooking Queestown’s Lake Wakatipu for $94, and a retro “glamping caravan” that can be set up in Mount Maunganui, Papamoa or Tauranga for $87.

Similarly, enter an entire country into the destination field on Booking.com, set your budget, and you’ll be presented with multiple options within it. It’s a great way of ensuring you get the best bang for your buck on accommodation, and discovering somewhere you mightn’t have otherwise considered.

Get free accommodation

Why fork out for a bland hotel room when you can stay in an entire home for free? There is a catch – you will need to keep the home clean and tidy and potentially perform a few chores or look after plants or pets – but that’s a fair (non-monetary) price to pay for being able to experience life like a local in your destination of choice. You’ll also need to check whether your destination requires house sitters to have a work visa.

There are numerous websites which connect house sitters with people who need someone to look after their place while they’re away.

New Zealand-based sites include housesitters.co.nz and kiwihousesitters.co.nz, while international options include TrustedHousesitters, Nomador and Housecarers. Some sites require you to pay an annual fee but, once you’ve done that, you can go on as many trips as you like.

Seek out the best-value destinations

123rf The weak Japanese yen has made Japan a more affordable destination for Kiwi travellers.

The New Zealand dollar may be doing it tough, but it can still go a fair way in destinations with their own currency concerns or a lower cost of living.

Japan’s currency woes, for example, have made it a much more affordable place for Kiwis to visit. Other good-value destinations in 2023 include Vietnam, which has become even more affordable since the pandemic started, Portugal, Kenya, Greece, Turkey, Samoa and Albania.

Bali can also offer exceptional value – Stuff Travel recently found that you could spend a month there for almost the same cost as staying at home.

For guidance on how much everyday items cost at your destination, check out Numbeo, which compiles the price of everything from bottles of water and wine to restaurant meals in more than 11,000 cities worldwide.

Choose your flights before your destination

With no end to the exorbitant airfares in sight, it makes sense to check their prices before locking in your destination.

Flight aggregators such as Skyscanner can help you find the cheapest fares from your closest airport. Type ‘everywhere’ into the destination field, choose your dates, and you’ll see the cost of airfares to destinations worldwide.

When I searched for flights from Auckland in July, there were fares to Australia from $362, to Fiji from $576, and to the US from $884. Fares to Canada, by way of comparison, started at $1694.

Google Flights, meanwhile, allows you to search by country or continent. A search for fares from Auckland to Australia in the first two weeks of July found that it would cost around $90 more to fly to Brisbane than Sydney – and more than $200 more to fly to Hobart or Cairns.

Consider a package holiday

Some might think them uncool or unadventurous, but package holidays have grown in popularity since Covid-related travel restrictions ended – so much so that travel agencies have had to come up with more to keep up with demand.

Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney described all-inclusive breaks as “the ultimate travel hack” in the tough economic climate, saying they typically offer better value than booking the various components of a holiday – such as flights, accommodation, transfers, activities and insurance – separately.

You also know exactly how much your holiday is going to cost upfront. They don’t have to be uncool, either. Packages can be tailored to suit travellers’ interests and budgets, and include some pretty envy-inducing experiences – think quad biking through the Cook Islands, partying at Pride in Sydney, and attending overseas gigs.

Clarification: This article has been amended to note that potential house sitters should check whether their intended destination requires them to have a work visa.