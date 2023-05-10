Budget travel: Four of the best-value destinations for Kiwis right now

With airfares at a premium, overseas holidays can put a serious dent in even substantial savings accounts.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of destinations which offer particularly good value for Kiwis right now. Whether you’re looking for a tropical break, cultural experience or multi-day culinary feast, there’s something to suit.

Samoa

This ultra-chilled Pacific Island nation is one of the best-value destinations for New Zealanders right now, Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Heidi Walker said.

“A top tip is to head to the island of Savai’i for small eclectic accommodation options that offer a true tropical experience. From swimming in clear blue ocean to taking a dip under the rainforest waterfall, it is a beautiful destination for those wanting an escape.”

It costs just WST20 (NZ$12) return for an adult to catch the ferry from the main island of Upolu to Savai’i, and half that for a child, but there’s plenty to keep you occupied on Upolu.

Samoa’s star natural attraction, the much-Instagrammed To Sua Ocean Trench, attracts a small entrance fee, but it’s palm-fringed beaches – a South Sea stereotype brought to life – won’t cost you a cent (Vavau Beach is a must-visit).

Brook Sabin/Stuff Matareva Beach Fales on the main island of Upolu in Samoa.

You can even stay in beachside accommodation for less than $100 a night, including meals. The open-air beach fales on the southern coast aren’t luxurious by any stretch of the imagination, but you’ll fall asleep to the sounds of the waves lapping the white sand, and wake to what look like gazillion-dollar views.

Taiwan

Taiwan is having a moment in travel circles, with a funky culture and plenty of options for travellers looking to keep costs down, Walker said.

With its plentiful beaches – you’ll find calm, golden and black-sand beaches in the north and a surfer’s paradise in the east – and cultural attractions, the subtropical isle has been touted as the next Bali.

Thomsa Tucker/Unsplash Taiwan combines culture with beautiful beaches and hiking trails.

Less expensive to visit than most countries in the region, Taiwan offers free entry to many attractions, including its 15,000 temples, the Museum of Fine Arts and Human Rights Museum, and arts centres and villages.

There are hundreds of free hiking trails, including in the 1200 square kilometre Taroko National Park, most of which can be reached via public transport, although you will have to pay NT200 (NZ$10) per adult to access Zhuilu Old Road. Soothe your sore muscles in one of the many free or super-cheap natural hot springs, and seek out some of the island’s best cheap eats at a night market, bento restaurant or noodle shop.

While accommodation costs are relatively high, affordable digs can be found (give dorm or private rooms in hostels a go), and getting around by public transport is a breeze, with trains, buses and public bikes to choose from.

BROOK SABIN Seoul offers a cheaper alternative to the likes of Japan and Singapore.

Seoul

Another trending destination in Asia, the South Korean capital is also better value for visitors than many other places in the region, Walker said.

While it’s easy to splurge on fancy hotels and restaurants if you so wish, it’s also possible to soak up the vibe on a strict budget. Entrance fees for top attractions such as the N Seoul Tower can be pricey, so spend your time exploring eclectic neighbourhoods such as the historic Bukchon Hanok Village, and the contemporary downtown district of Euljiro.

When it comes to eating out, eschew barbecue joints, which can be pricey, for baekban restaurants, which dish up traditional home-style dishes with soup, rice and and various side dishes. Traditional markets are another cash-strapped foodie’s friend, as are the convenience stores which, like those in Japan and Taiwan, offer up surprisingly good-quality pre-prepared meals. And beer.

ISTOCK Dowtown Mexico City at dusk.

Mexico

With more airlines connecting New Zealand and the US, it’s become easier – and more affordable – to get to Central America.

A long-time favourite with budget travellers, Mexico can be reached by stopping over in a city such as Los Angeles or Houston and catching a connecting flight south of the border.

Closer to New Zealand than the Caribbean coast, the Pacific coastline is lined with tropical mountain-backed coves, world-renowned surf spots, and lively resort towns with accommodation for every budget – Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Acapulco are among the most popular.

While Mexico City presents plenty of opportunities to spend up large, many of its top attractions are either cheap or free. Entry to the Palacio Nacional, decorated with Diego Rivera’s epic murals, will cost you nada, as will a stroll through the vibrant downtown area with its mix of pre-Hispanic and ultra-modern architecture.

With colourful buildings lining cobblestone streets and a spectacular town square, the southern city of Oaxaca is also a delight to explore on foot. Visit laid-back galleries, art collectives and craft stalls, try traditional dishes at the many cocinas, and sample mezcal distilled in nearby villages at bohemian bars. The ancient Zapotec capital of Monte Alban and the hiking and mountain biking trails of the Sierra Norte are both within easy reach.

If the Caribbean coast calls, Tulum caters for all budgets with accommodation that ranges from beach shacks to blinged-out resorts, and a surfeit of dining options (the taquerias are likely to be your best friends). Alternatively, head for the quieter Costa Maya, home to sleepy fishing villages and some of the best dive and snorkel sites in the country.