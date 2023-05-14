Stuff writers share their favourite cheap and cheerful travel experiences

A silver coin abra ride in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is a city best known for its over-the-top experiences, with its seven-star hotels and shopping malls housing aquariums and ski slopes.

But you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy it - in fact, one of the best things to do will cost you just one dirham (about NZ40c).

Dubai Creek historically divided the city into two main areas, Deira and Bur Dubai. The waterway was a hub for the emirate’s pearling industry, and helped transform Dubai into a major commercial centre.

Until the construction of Dubai’s first bridge in 1963, the only way to get across was to take an abra, a traditional wooden boat. Incredibly, these old-school water taxis are still in use to this day - you simply hand over your coin to the boatman, and take your open-air seat.

It’s a great way to explore the older side of Dubai, with the bustling textile souk, fragrant spice souk and glittering gold souk all located on the banks of the creek. It takes just a few minutes to get from one side of the other - but you’ll feel worlds away from the shiny skyscrapers and shopping malls. – Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

Convenience store sushi in Hokkaido, Japan

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A box of sushi from a convenience store or "konbini".

Japan has long had a reputation of being an expensive place to visit - but that’s only if you don’t know where to look.

Dining out is definitely where the bulk of your travel budget will go, but you can eat exactly the same meal for a fraction of the price if you choose to dine out at lunch instead of dinner.

So if lunch is your main meal of the day, then where do you find a good dinner for cheap? Head to the convenience stores.

I remember coming off the slopes of a hard day’s skiing at Niseko in Hokkaido, absolutely starving and in need of some sustenance to replenish the day’s lost calories. And while there’s nothing like going to a cosy restaurant at night in a ski town to slurp on hot sukiyaki, sometimes you just want to grab a quick bite and go back to your hotel.

And that’s when the convenience store will surprise you. You can purchase entire meals - including salads, vegetable mixes, sushi and rice with meat dishes for a couple of hundred yen each. You’d be surprised what you can get for under NZ$5.

And before you think it’s going to be like the cold overpriced supermarket sushi you get in NZ - you’re in Japan, the home of the sushi - there is simply no comparison, and it’s a fraction of the price. – Juliette Sivertsen, acting chief news director - travel

Pivo for pocket change in Bratislava, Slovakia

123RF Pilsner pours cheap in central Europe.

There’s nothing I enjoy more than venturing off the beaten path when visiting new destinations. To see how locals live beyond the blocks of a city centre and to find something affordable to eat.

In Slovakia, we left our tour group shortly after visiting Bratislava's hilltop fortress. Veering off the tourist trail popular with river cruise operators led us back through the historic old town, past communist-era buildings and down narrow cobblestone streets into leafy suburbia.

We had no clue where the journey would take us, but agreed that at some stage we'd need to stop walking for refreshments before making our way back to the group. Following our nose uphill we eventually settled into a homely tavern with a sheltered canopy overlooking the street.

Here, without time to learn even the most basic Slovak dialect, we fudged our way through ordered what might have been the cheapest pilsner available in all of Europe.

The order of the day: four tall glasses of ice-cold pivo for less than five euro (NZ$8). An affordable and rewarding find. – Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

Two countries, one train in Malmö-Copenhagen

123rf The Øresund bridge connects Malmö and Copenhagen.

One thing I miss about living in Europe is just the simple ease of being able to travel between countries. Flying between states is a breeze while train services don't cost an arm and a leg (cough, cough New Zealand). At least outside of the UK anyway.

One case in point – the service between Malmö in Sweden and the Danish capital Copenhagen. Connected by the Øresund Bridge, travellers can use a car or a bus between the two cities, but I reckon the train is the best option.

When I travelled there a few years back it cost less than a coffee to start in one country and end up 30km away in another. Now a return ticket costs about the same as a couple of coffees and a pastry at just 12 euros (NZ$20) return.

Both cities are completely worth visiting. They are easily walkable, with great shopping, parks and sights, but with just enough differences to make you aware that you are in two different countries. – Alan Granville, travel reporter

The full apericena spread in Florence, Italy

123RF Apericena is basically the aperitivo on steroids.

I was ecstatic when I discovered Italian bars typically give you free nuts and olives to go with your evening drinks, so I was over the moon when I learnt some will give you an entire buffet dinner.

The apericena is basically the aperitivo on steroids, with some bars – particularly in the north – offering up vast selections of hot and cold home-style dishes.

At Kitsch bar in Florence, the €10 (NZ$17) I handed over for a glass of wine entitled me to help myself to three table loads of Tuscan specialities, from pasta dishes, risottos, salads and hearty stews to fresh fruit and cake. Overindulging amid the fittingly OTT decor as students, suited workers and fellow tourists did the same, I was certainly living la dolce vita.

Originating in Milan and Turin, the apericena - which combines aperitivo with cena, Italian for dinner - was designed to cater for young adults who either couldn’t afford a full restaurant dinner or didn’t have time to go home before hitting the tiles.

You’ll find them in abundance in university cities such as Pisa, Florence, Bologna and Padua, although they have sprung up nationwide. Typically, you pay for a cocktail plus a few extra euros to be able to dig in, although some bars charge you for your drinks only.

My advice: Arrive early (which, for Italians, is before 7:30pm) and don’t wear anything with a tight waist. – Lorna Thornber, travel reporter