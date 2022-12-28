Are we too high-maintenance for the classic Kiwi camping holiday?

From farms to private islands, here are the country's best glamping escapes.

Mangawhai Heads Holiday Park owner Richard Gunson recalls taking a call from a woman a couple of years ago who had booked a tent site and wanted to know if it would have internet access.

Gunson explained internet was available, but at that time it was an old-fashioned copper-based connection, only suitable for checking emails – it wouldn't be up to streaming movies or anything like that.

“She said that wouldn’t suit her children, and didn’t end up coming.”

A summer camping holiday has long been a cherished tradition for many Kiwi families.

But at a time when we’ve become accustomed to luxuries like having dinner delivered to our door, with entertainment like TikTok and Netflix content at our fingertips, does the simple pleasure of sleeping in a tent still hold the same appeal?

Holiday park operators say at the heart of it, the concept remains the same – spending time with family in a beautiful slice of Aotearoa, enjoying the proximity to the great outdoors.

But there’s no denying our expectations have become loftier over the years, which has seen the humble holiday park undergo something of a glow-up.

“We’ve come a hell of a long way from the old campground days,” says Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown. The industry body represents 265 holiday parks.

Some holiday parks are now more like resorts, with swimming pools, hot tubs and bounce pillows on offer, Brown says. A patch of grass with basic amenities is no longer enough – Kiwi holidaymakers are wanting more and more included.

“These days to survive, you’ve got to be continually looking to provide a better product.”

Supplied The outlook at Mangawhai Heads Holiday Park.

Gunson and his wife Noela have owned Mangawhai Heads Holiday Park for the last 10 years, but have been in the industry since 2000.

He says people still come for the same reasons they always have – to spend summer at the beach, with surf, swimming and fishing on offer. But they're going about it a bit differently to how they used to.

“The size of everything has changed,” he says.

“In the days when our family went camping, my wife and I and three kids would be in a four-man tent. Today, tents are made up of three to four rooms, and they have gazebos.

“With all the extra gear, they quite often have to bring two cars, with a trailer, whereas in our day it was all in one car.”

They also bring their devices, and expect internet access. The park now offers free unlimited wi-fi – or guests can opt to stay in a unit, which has its own bathroom, kitchen, and a smart TV with Netflix.

They started out with two units, and now have six. But Gunson says they are planning to add even more.

“We see a lot more people who still want to come for that holiday park experience, but will do so in built accommodation as opposed to a tent. They want those creature comforts.”

The Camp The Camp sits on the shores of Lake Hāwea.

The Camp at Lake Hāwea, formerly the Lake Hāwea Holiday Park, is another holiday park that has extended its accommodation offering to keep up with the latest trends.

As well as tent sites, cabins and cottages, in recent years they have added 11 glamping tents, located within the main campground, as well as six geodesic domes, which sit behind the camp and are run separately, as a more premium option.

The additions enable them to cater for all budgets and accommodation preferences, and also mean they can operate well beyond the peak summer season.

“If you’ve got a camp that’s just grass and powered sites and tent sites, you really limit your market to a summer camping ground,” says manager Karyn Abery.

“We can offer people accommodation year-round without any problem at all.”

b.remarkable media Glamping tents and geodisic domes at The Camp have added a touch of luxury to the traditional camping experience.

But plenty of fans of a no-frills camping holiday can still be found in the main camp, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year. Despite the updates, the owners have been determined to retain its essence as the “quintessential Kiwi campground”, Abery says.

It’s an experience that remains so popular that they have had to turn people away this summer, as they were booked out from Christmas Eve to mid-January.

And it really is traditional. There’s no TV room, and only limited wi-fi. Instead, campers are encouraged to make the most of the walking and mountain biking tracks in the area, as well as the salmon and trout fishing on the lake.

“It's great for kids who are fairly dependent on devices to be taken out of their comfort zone.”