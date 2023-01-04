From camping to glamping: Long-time holiday park visitors love Temuka

The Waitaki lakes area was busy with campers rushing to set up their caravans at their favourite camping sites in September, 2022.

It began 34 years ago with a tent, a “tiny Austin car’’ with items packed onto the roof, and anywhere else the vehicle could fit them, one child and a desire to enjoy a holiday “close to home’’.

Camping has since evolved to glamping for Christchurch couple Gary and Pam Green, but the pair agree the Temuka Holiday Park has been a home away from home, and their children, over the past more than three decades.

“I would recommend it to anyone, but also I don’t want to give all the good secrets away,’’ Gary Green said.

“The park is a really safe place for kids and everything is just here.’’

The Greens began travelling to the park after moving back to New Zealand from Australia, and Pam had fond memories of holidaying there with her parents as a young girl.

“We had a young daughter, and it was close to home [Christchurch] but far enough away to have a holiday,’’ Green said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Husband and wife Gary and Pam Green, of Christchurch, have travelled to the Temuka Holiday Park every Christmas holidays for the past 34 years.

That trip was the start of a family tradition with the Greens coming back each festive season, and at other times during the year.

“The camp itself hasn’t changed a heck of a lot, apart from a new toilet block, but Temuka the town has changed a lot,’’ he said.

The camp was great for families as there was a swimming pool close by, as well as mini golf, a park and it was safe, he said.

“When we started off here we had a tent, a tiny Austin car, and stuff stuck on the roof and everywhere else.

“Now we don’t go camping, we go glamping. What don’t we bring?’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gary and Pam Green, of Christchurch, say the Temuka Holiday Park is safe for families and has lots to offer.

What they did bring included bikes, walking shoes and all the “mod-cons’’.

“We love sitting outside and eating and drinking too much, and there is a great track down by the river.’’

While the family used to arrive just after Christmas in their earlier years, Green said he and Pam arrived on December 17 and would be there for about three weeks this time around.

Now their children are adults, they have also joined their parents in the past during their Temuka sojourn.

“There are a few activities at the camping ground, but it doesn’t interfere with us.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gary and Pam Green began camping at the Temuka Holiday Park 34 years ago, now they go glamping, Gary says.

Temuka Holiday Park owner Andrina Stoddart said there were several families that had been camping at the grounds for many years.

“There are a lot of long-timers,’’ she said.

She said the park had much to offer holidaymakers including the nearby pool and mini golf.

“There is also a real fruit ice creams and coffee cart that come here every morning.’’

The weather had been kind in the past few weeks with several planned activities for those staying at the park, including a visit from the NZ Raptor Trust, rides in old vehicles, and a DJ.