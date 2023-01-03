Couple camping at the same spot since 1985 - 11 minutes from home

Long term campers at Waikuku Beach Camp, pictured from left are: Lucky Munro, Gail Bell, Murray Wigley, Put Munro, Russell Bell and Steph Wigley.

It takes just 11 minutes to get to the Bells’ holiday campsite from their home – and it’s a trip they’ve been making for 37 years.

Back in 1985 Gail, 65, and Russell Bell, 66, spent their Christmas cosied up in a borrowed tent at Waikuku Beach Holiday Park north of Christchurch, not far from their home in Kaiapoi.

And while they have traded the tent for a caravan, the park remains the same, according to Gail.

“It’s just a really good family-oriented camp.”

READ MORE:

* Happy camping: Where to pitch a tent in Nelson Tasman

* Five picturesque campsites to break up a road trip

* The best spots to go camping with kids around Canterbury



With a semi-permanent campsite, the couple are often at the park.

Over the years they have holidayed through the aftermath of an earthquake, the 2021 floods that saw them move their campsite and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But through it all, their family and thelifelong friends they have made at the park have remained constant.

The couple’s two children spent all their holidays at the park, as did cousins and friends.

“Sometimes we’d have up to 20 friends and family staying with us.”

Now there are two grandchildren – and no plans to swap the campsite to somewhere further away.

Having their home close by means wet days are well utilised, as is the home shower and washing machine, according to Gail.

However, this year the weather has been “magnificent”.

“You can just relax and chill out with a book,” Gail says.