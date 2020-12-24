I'm spending Christmas in a campground while my family in the US are stuck at home

Backpackers Zoe Hannah and partner Trent Burns will be spending Christmas at The Farm in Whangaruru.

In the days before Christmas, I’m typically on a mad dash from my shared flat in Washington, D.C. to the sometimes-snowy comfort of my parents’ warm Pennsylvania home.

A three-hour drive along interstate 95, with the requisite stop at a packed-full grocery store to pick up shrimp cocktail and a bottle of wine, brings my partner and I to the town we grew up in.

On the day of the winter solstice, a Pennsylvania family like mine will be getting ready to hole up in their home for a few days – we’ll put the fire on, do some puzzles, and play in the snow if we’re lucky.

This year, Christmas is different for everyone. My parents won’t welcome my elderly grandparents in to snack on a robust cheese board while we open presents.

READ MORE:

* How to be a responsible and respectful freedom camper

* How much is a backpacker really worth to New Zealand?

* We know we're privileged to be here, but we're also all you've got right now



They will replace the overflowing pot of bouillabaisse – an atypical American Christmas dinner, but a beloved new tradition nonetheless – with a modest meal for two. They will stay safe by staying home, away from threats of coronavirus and the odds of passing it to family and friends.

Phoebe Hannah Zoe Hannah would usually be spending her Christmas with family in Pennsylvania.

As my family mourns a Christmas that could’ve been, I’m embracing something much more exciting – my first summer Christmas, and my first holiday season spent anywhere other than home.

We’ve replaced brie and cranberry sauce with corn on the cob and sausages; instead of sipping on spiked eggnog or mulled wine, we’ll favour cold shandies and summery cocktails.

The best part – we’ll do it with all the other strangers staying at The Farm, a holiday park set on a working dairy farm in picturesque Whangaruru.

We’ll cook our Christmas lunch – usually dinner for us – in a communal kitchen with around 25 WWOOFers and several other guests.

trent burns Cooking dinner at The Farm in Whangaruru.

We’ll eat a sheep roast outside, minutes away from the beach where we’ll play volleyball and drink booze in the sun. We’ll put presents beneath a tree that smells nothing like evergreen.

We’ll spend Christmas Day exploring the hills that lead to the Whangaruru Bay, kayak in the mangroves, or go for a horseback ride.

We’ll celebrate Boxing Day for the first time and spend the weeks following the holiday touring Northland by van.

When you live in a campervan, home is everywhere. For the last 10 months, my partner and I have woken up at a new campground, hostel, or freedom camp every morning to say, “I can’t believe this is our home.”

Trent Burns Zoe and Trent have been touring the country since February.

We’ve found homes all over the country – friendships forged in a winter hostel make Wānaka our home; enduring lockdown with our bubble makes Nelson our home; discovering our love for cold river dips in the Cobb Valley makes Kahurangi National Park our home.

Although we’ve celebrated birthdays in Wellington and let American Thanksgiving pass us by without much of a to-do, Christmas feels tectonic because of its inherent connection to the season.

I worried that it wouldn’t really feel like Christmas because of the blistering heat and wearing shorts and the nearby ocean, but one thing is clear – the Christmas spirit of generosity and kindness is no less in New Zealand.

As we made our way from the South Island all the way to Northland, Kiwis and foreign travellers repeatedly offered us a space in their home for the holiday, all determined to quell a lonely campervan Christmas for us travellers.

When my partner and I realised our Christmas would be hot and sunny, we resolved to make it as much so as possible – “Christmas in Northland” had a nice ring to it.

We wanted to keep traditions intact – we’ll still bake a ham, or at least eat an inadvisable amount of cheese, or maybe we could wear flannel pyjamas so it felt like home.

Phoebe Hannah A white Christmas at home in Pennsylvania.

As the days until Christmas waned, we realised our traditions are decidedly designed for the cold weather – something I’m having trouble even remembering now as I sit in my sweltering van writing this.

We decided we’d just have to embrace it, so we began asking our Kiwi friends to tell us about their typical Christmas Days.

We heard tales of grilling burgers and sausages outside, nursing cold beers, going for a swim as the sun sets, and staying up late to celebrate some of the longest days of the year.

At home, the sun will set not two hours after a 3pm Christmas Eve dinner is eaten, with kids tucking spoons under their pillows in hopes of a white Christmas.

Supplied The campervan in Cobb Valley, Kahurangi National Park, a few days before Christmas.

Perhaps if it were a normal Christmas, I would have pangs of guilt that I chose to spend the holiday in my van, about as far from my family as I could physically be.

But this year, my family couldn’t have me even if they wanted to, and as they’ve reminded me several times, they’re just happy we’re here, having a Christmas that might include the novelties they haven’t seen for months – meeting new friends, enjoying a meal with loved ones, finding gifts in busy shops.

All over the world, we’ll remember Christmas 2020 as a weird one.

But for us, the oddities are a reminder of the immense privilege we have to be here, where the weirdest part of Christmas is that we’ll jump in the ocean rather than a pile of snow.

Zoe Hannah is a backpacker from the United States who has been touring the country by campervan since February 2020.