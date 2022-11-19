Travel Insider: The key points you should consider when booking a campervan

Dan Alpe, CEO for JUCY, says campervan road trips open a new world of travel experiences. JUCY offer campervan and car rentals from 10 locations across New Zealand and Australia. Here are Dan’s top campervan tips so budget-conscious, freedom-seeking road-trippers can get the best out of their holiday.

When planning a trip, what kind of camper you hire matters.

If you’re on a budget, book a self-contained campervan as you can freedom camp, allowing more flexibility and reducing campground fees.

For long trips, a larger van is a plus, as you’ll likely want to pack a bit more; for shorter roadies, small vans make parking easier in urban areas.

Another way campervan travel wins (besides all the great #vanlife pics) is that it comes with a kitchen!

Cooking at nature’s most impressive vantage points, whether it’s breakfast burritos at sunrise or a hot chocolate under an expansive starry night sky, can’t be beaten.

Plus, you can save by buying groceries and give back by shopping locally at bakeries, farmers’ markets, and artisanal producers.

Supplied Dan Alpe is the CEO for JUCY.

If you have flexibility with travel dates, winter and shoulder season road trips mean more availability, lower costs, and shorter minimum hire periods.

Campsites, DOC grounds, and holiday parks fill up fast in the summer months, so book ahead.

Popular Aotearoa road trip spots include Queenstown, the Bay of Islands, and the Taupō-to-Rotorua loop. In Australia, our travellers love Far North Queensland, Byron Bay, and the Great Ocean Road.