A fresh approach to freedom camping

This summer, new regulations should bring most of our freedom camping troubles to an end and allow this classic Kiwi tradition to continue for those who stick to the rules.

Those troubles ballooned with the tourism boom, specifically the 2011 Rugby World Cup which prompted the government to pass the Freedom Camping Act. Anticipating a flood of campervan travellers and not enough places for them to stay, the act was designed to assist local councils and DOC manage their freedom camping sites by giving them increased powers.

In effect, the new legislation created more problems than it solved, promoting Aotearoa as a soft-touch for illegal freedom camping which exploded across the motu. Once-peaceful reserves burst at the seams with beaten-up people movers, fake self-containment stickers were a dime a dozen, and locals were screaming blue murder as they trudged through poo. All this while hard-working holiday parks were losing business hand over fist.

Sorting out the Freedom Camping Act was essential, and of June this year it’s done.

How to be self-contained

The privilege of freedom camping hinges largely on self-containment, which is the ability to carry all your own waste (toilet and rubbish) and water (fresh and dirty) in a secure and sanitary manner.

The new Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act, passed in June this year, amends the original Freedom Camping Act to tighten up the rules around this.

The upshot is that you can only freedom camp if your vehicle has a plumbed-in toilet, so those porta potties simply won’t cut the mustard any more. The standards for fresh and wastewater systems, ventilation and rubbish storage have also been tweaked.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are more than 600 designated sites across the country.

While these rules don’t apply to tenters not travelling in a vehicle, they do apply to the rooftop tents you see on the top of Land Cruisers and suchlike.

The new standards will be regulated by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board, which is also responsible for approving vehicle certifiers. By early 2024, you should see certification services start popping up across the country.

Certification will likely cost $120 and comes with a new, green sticker. Anyone who wants to freedom camp will need to have one displayed on their vehicle by June 2025. Until then, the old blue sticker will do even if you still have a portable toilet.

There are increased fines for rule-breakers. The new infringement regime includes a $400 ping for camping outside of permitted areas, up to $1800 for displaying a fake sticker, and up to $2400 for leaving waste or causing damage.

None of this will bother responsible freedom campers, of course, nor people experiencing homelessness. In a compassionate move we can all be proud of, the new act compels enforcement officers to distinguish between freedom campers and the homeless, referring the latter to social support agencies instead.

A question remains as to what will happen in working-visa hotpots like Queenstown where the critical housing shortage forces foreign workers to live in cars. Let’s hope our compassion and manaakitanga sees this trouble sorted too.

Where you can freedom camp

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A freedom camping site near Tuamarina.

Certified as self-contained, you’re set to freedom camp in more than 600 designated sites across the country.

A good place to find them is Campermate, New Zealand’s largest camping database accessible via a free app or website. It lists specific rules and facilities for every mapped freedom camp, which is particularly handy given that they vary so widely across locations and council boundaries.

Some places will have potable water and flushing toilets, while others will not. Some stipulate a two-night maximum, while others allow longer stays. When it comes to freedom camping, local knowledge is vital.

Another reliable source of information is the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA), a membership-based organisation representing private motorhome and caravan travellers. The association is in rude health, the membership having exploded since Covid.

If you’re serious about self-contained camping, it’s well worth joining the NZMCA for various benefits including a comprehensive database of campsites including a bunch of cheap members-only campsites. They also offer self-containment certification via authorised officers.

Freedom camping how-to

Greg Southcombe Edna the bus at Kaiaua.

Your major considerations are power, water and waste.

Being off-grid requires careful planning around power usage. Fortunately, ever-improving portable solar and battery tech should keep the cellphone charged and lights on at night.

Cooking is commonly done on gas, either a portable stove, gas cooktop or barbecue. Just remember that good ventilation is essential when cooking inside a vehicle.

Freedom campsites usually have a water on tap or other source, but check ahead to be sure of the supply, and note any signage regarding boiling or treating. To be legally self-contained, you’ll need to have securely fitted water storage for at least four litres per day per person for at least three days.

Many freedom camping spots also provide toilets, but be ready and able to use your own. You’ll also need to work out when and where you’ll dispose of its contents at a dump station, the designated public sewers where all your wastewater should go. Note that your vehicle must have sufficient onboard storage to hold every drop of wastewater potentially generated from your fresh water and other sources.

Dump stations can be located via Campermate and other online sources.

Greg Southcombe Parked up at Lake Dunstan.

Rubbish bins are seldom provided, so carry plenty of rubbish bags and be prepared to take it all away with you. This includes food waste, which can be harmful to wildlife.

Keen to dip a toe in the water but not quite ready to take the full plunge? Fair enough – the simple life ain’t for everyone! But between its fun-factor, back-to-nature-buzz and low-environmental footprint, I’d argue that good old Kiwi camping is the ultimate holiday.

As well as around 600 freedom camps there are 1200 other options ranging from low-cost council reserves and DOC camps to utterly excellent holiday parks with powered sites, awesome communal facilities and a growing number of comfy cabins and motel rooms.

Sarah Bennett is a veteran camper and travel writer specialising in New Zealand outdoor adventure.