How not to be a jerk at the campground

Camping holidays should be fun and relaxed, a time to socialise and disconnect from everyday life.

But all it takes is one jerk and their loudspeaker to make a blissful summer getaway feel like a sleepless, tense time of anything but leisure.

Camping etiquette isn’t designed to ruin anyone’s fun. In fact, quite the opposite – it’s there to protect it, so everyone can have a good time. After all, we all just want an escape from the stress of daily life, let the shoulders drop and indulge in nature’s beauty.

So here are our tips to keep in mind at the campground so you don’t become ‘that guy’ (or gal) and have your party poop over everyone else’s.

Don’t hog the showers

Your teenager’s 35-minute shower has no place at a campground. Water supplies can often be limited, so it’s important to use water conservatively. Most campgrounds have a sign warning of shower limits.

It’s not just about being a water conservation hero – these are shared facilities and other people need to shower too. Find out what the peak usage times are, and if you can delay your wash to a less-busy time of day, then that can also help avoid lengthy bathroom queues.

Don’t leave food scraps around

Fancy a snuggle with some mice? Coffee with a rat? A jam and ant sandwich?

The number one rule of campgrounds is to always clean up after yourself – and for the love of all things beautiful in this country, don’t leave food scraps lying around unless you want unwanted visitors – either of the furry kind, or the crawly ones.

Don’t feed the birds with leftover scraps either, particularly in areas with curious weka. They’re bold enough as they are; they don’t need further encouragement to snoop around humans' bags and chilly bins. Keep bags or boxes with food inside well sealed to avoid attracting nighttime scavengers.

Don’t party late at night

By all means, bring your portable Boom speaker for some music. But be aware of its volume and how that sound might carry across the campground.

Respect the quiet hours and turn the music off at night and keep your voices down when others are trying to sleep or you might just get a visit from the campground owner – or a sleep-deprived angry neighbour. And if you are enjoying a few late-night beverages, be sure to clean up any cans and bottles and cups when you retire for the night; use a torch to make sure you’ve collected all your rubbish.

Follow the rules of campground parking

Tent, car, tent, car.

Tent walls are thin and most definitely not soundproof. Use the protection of the car as a sound barrier by following the parking rules of the campground.

At 2am, is your neighbour moaning because they’re sick with a fever? Are they just pumping up the airbed and running out of breath? Nobody needs to hear next-door activities, so be aware of where you’re pitching your tent. On that note, sound carries, so be mindful of what the rest of the campground might be hearing coming from your house of polyester. Be considerate and remember, camping is a family show.

Keep an eye on what you’re cooking

We get it, sometimes you’re just so relaxed on holiday you forget what you were in the middle of doing. But it’s all too easy to start boiling some eggs on the stove, then walk away and completely forget about the cooker.

If you’re using the kitchen, watch what you’re cooking until you’ve finished and double check you’ve turned everything off before you leave, and clean up after yourself.

Watch out for flying toys

It’s fun to kick a ball around or play some frisbee, but be mindful of where you’re throwing or kicking your toys around. No one wants to be bopped on the head by a stray ball, accidentally become the target of a water fight, or be bowled over by a kid with the jets on, running away from a game of tag.

Beach cricket is a must for those at coastal campsites over the summer, but maybe refrain from hitting sixes into the campground full of people.

Drive slow

The campground speed limits are there to keep people safe. There are many people walking around, especially young children playing who might run out on the road without warning.

But also, in hot dry areas, the wheels of your vehicle can kick up a fair bit of dust – not fun when you’re walking past with some freshly slathered sunscreen and a dust cloud emanates from the car outside your tent.

Have fun

Regardless of the rules, most importantly, bring good energy to the campground. Camping is one of the many joys of a Kiwi summer holiday and a great way to socialise and meet other families, so don’t rain on anyone’s parade by being a grump around the campfire.

Forgot something at home? Don’t stress. Just enjoy the simple life – and if you’re a good, respectful neighbour, others will be more than happy to lend you anything you might need.