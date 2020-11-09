Strong demand for world cruise helps boost the beleaguered industry

In an optimistic sign for the cruise industry, luxury line Seabourn has reported "strong booking volume" for its 145-day 2022 World Cruise.

The voyage is more than 50 per cent sold on segments through the halfway point in Shanghai. Additionally, there is limited space on remaining full segments that depart from Los Angeles on January 11, 2022.

"We are really encouraged by the tremendous amount of positive interest and bookings for our 2022 World Cruise, which clearly demonstrates that now is the time to consider a booking, rather than later on when suite availability may be limited or even sold out," said Steve Smotrys, vice president of global sales for Seabourn.

From Los Angeles, the Seabourn Sojourn will travel westbound, visiting Hawaii, South Pacific islands, New Zealand, Australia, a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Africa, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022.

Other lines have recently announced positive booking activity. Regent Seven Seas Cruises achieved the largest booking day in its 28-year history when sales opened for its 2022-23 voyages on October 21.

The luxury line said reservations surpassed Regent's previous booking day record, set in April 2018 with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor's inaugural season, by nearly 40 per cent.

The 2022-23 Voyage Collection launch also saw an over 100 per cent increase in bookings from when the line's 2021-22 cruises went on sale in August 2019.

"Our loyal guests wasted no time in securing their perfect itinerary and suite with last year's Voyage Collection launch day total eclipsed after only 90 minutes of being on sale," said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The record bookings day followed the record-breaking launch day for its 2023 World Cruise, when reservations doubled that of the 2022 World Cruise launch.

A month earlier, on September 21, Oceania Cruises revealed that its Labor Day upgrade sale was the most successful holiday promotion in the company's history.

The company said almost half of the new reservations came from new-to-brand guests. Repeat guests comprised slightly more than half of the new reservations with less than 5 per cent of reservations in total utilising future cruise credits from cancelled voyages.

"The success of our recent Labor Day upgrade sale underscores the pent-up demand from our loyal repeat guests and incredible appetite from new first-time guests alike," said Oceania President and CEO Bob Binder. "We are especially encouraged by increased interest in small-ship luxury travel experiences from aspirational travellers and the continued support of our travel adviser partners."

