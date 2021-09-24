Seven Seas Grandeur: Here's the closest most of us will get to a $15,000-a-night room

A look at the designs for the $15,000-a-night room.

Have you ever wondering how the one-percenters travel? Well, details of a new luxury suite onboard an upcoming cruise ship have been unveiled, and if you like marble, you're in for a treat.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has released photos for its Regent Suite on the upcoming Seven Seas Grandeur, which is scheduled to sail in November 2023.

Called “The Most Exclusive Address at Sea”, this suite is a massive 413 square metres with all the luxury you’d expect from a $15,000-a-night room

Starting with the aforementioned bathroom, it has nine different types of marble creating dual vanity units, the bathtub, heated loungers and much of the walls and flooring.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises The Regent Suite will cost roughly $15,000 a night.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises There’s a lot of marble in the bathroom.

To call it a “bathroom” is a bit of an undersell as it is an “in-suite spa experience”. There’s a treatment area with unlimited complimentary spa services, as well as a sauna and steam room. Don’t expect any cheapness with the bath amenities as soaps and lotions come from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Guerlain and L’Occitane. If you want Head & Shoulders, you’ll need to bring your own.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unlimited complimentary spa services are available.

After all those treatments, you may need a lie down. Where else but on a four-poster bed with a Hästens Vividus mattress, and a custom-made eglomise art panel by Confluence Studios crowning the head of the bed.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises The four-poster bed.

Of course the view is key here as you travel around the globe. The suite has unobstructed 270-degree views from the 114 square metre wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Your deck also has its own Tresse Minipool, because, well why not?

Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, says he can't wait for cruisers to experience the suite.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises The suite is a massive 413 square metres.

“With Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury - the craftmanship and artistry of this design is incredible,” said Montague.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is currently being built at Fincantieri shipyards in Italy. Once completed the ship will be the sixth member of the cruise line’s fleet. The 55,254-gross-ton Explorer class ship will house 750 guests in 375 suites and with a crew of 600 it will boast one of the highest passenger-to-crew ratios around.

Reservations have opened this week with the inaugural sailings mainly based in the US and Europe. So if you win the lottery this weekend and want to splash some cash then go to rssc.com/Seven-Seas-Grandeur for more details.

The cruise industry has suffered badly over the last 18 months thanks to the ongoing Covid pandemic. In New Zealand, companies say they are facing an uncertain future as the borders remain closed.

This week Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan told RNZ: ”We've lost so far over 60 per cent of the bookings for the 21/22 season.

"So at the moment, we're sort of less than 40 per cent less of bookings. I expect there will probably be more cancellations as we go on."

Sailings have begun in other parts of the world under strict Covid-19 regulations with many cruises only for passengers who have been fully vaccinated. Others include both vaccinated and unvaccinated, which has led to claims of a class divide.

The luxury market looks to be bouncing back strongly though. A five-month cruise where the cheapest tickets were $100,000 sold out in just three hours earlier this year, and just this week Oceania Cruises set an all-time single day booking record.

Other positive signs for the industry include the launch of Virgin's adults-only cruise ship the Scarlet Lady, and Carnival's new Mardi Gras ship which includes a roller coaster at sea.