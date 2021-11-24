Princess Cruises: 110-night cruise from Auckland announced

The Coral Princess can accommodate up to 2000 guests.

An epic 110-night worldwide cruise will start in Auckland in April 2024.

It will be the longest journey yet by Princess Cruises from New Zealand and will include 47 ports across 32 countries.

Full details will be released early next month, but it will include overnight stops in the likes of Russia’s St Petersburg, Lima in Peru and New York, US.

The Coral Princess can accommodate up to 2000 guests, and the cost of staying in a balcony stateroom will start from NZ$43,159 per person twin share.

Princess Cruises sales and marketing director Nick Ferguson says there is a large pent-up demand for sailings.

“We know our guests are looking forward to being on board our beautiful ships again and enjoy all the comforts of a cruise holiday as they travel to ports around our region and the world,” said Ferguson.

Princess Cruises also has a variety of other cruises around New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands open for booking from December 1 for Princess Elite guests, and a day later for the general public.

“This latest programme is packed with some fantastic itineraries designed to inspire our New Zealand guests as we prepare to cruise together again,” said Ferguson.

Princess Cruises The Coral Princess itinerary will include 47 ports across 32 countries.

The cruise industry is coming back to life after months struggling with the pandemic. Many cruise lines are promoting tours again, some including stops in New Zealand. Currently, international cruise ships are still banned from NZ waters, with no restarting date yet announced. Royal Caribbean is embarking on the "longest and most comprehensive" world cruise scheduled to depart in 2023. It will also include stops in March 2024 in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, another luxury five-month cruise where the cheapest tickets started at $100,000 sold out in just three hours. Regent Seven Seas Cruises said the 2024 world cruise, which includes a visit to New Zealand, was its fastest selling yet.