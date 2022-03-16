News cruise ships soon to return 'biggest woohoo moment' for industry boss

New Zealand is likely to see the return of cruise ships sooner than expected, following a border opening announcements by the prime minister. (File photo)

News the maritime border is likely to open to international cruise ships earlier has been met with excitement, including the industry boss calling it the “biggest woohoo moment”.

The Government announced on Wednesday it would open the New Zealand border to tourists and others from Australia without residence visas on April 12. Tourists from visa-waiver countries like the United States and UK will be able to arrive from May 1, with wider reopening to the rest of the world also likely to be brought forward from October.

Asked at the Wednesday press conference if border openings to allow cruise ships was likely to be brought forward, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while a date had not been finalised, she expected it to be brought forward as well.

Her answer was the “biggest woohoo moment” the industry had had in two years, New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan says Australians made up about 60 per cent of the pre-pandemic cruise tourism market. (File photo)

The maritime border has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, but Ardern said there was a work programme under way looking at when to reopen to ensure consistency. “We will see the return of cruise ships.”

A Ministry of Health spokesman said it was part of a review involving industry representatives from the maritime sector. “As with the opening of our air border, we expect to make changes to the maritime border incrementally in steps.”

The spokesman did not respond to questions about when the maritime border was likely to reopen nor when an announcement might be expected or why the maritime opening had been delayed until later in the year.

Lyttelton Port Company Lyttelton’s new $67 million cruise ship berth has opened, and while Covid-19 has put a huge dampener on the cruise industry, Kiwi-only cruises will launch soon. (Video first published Nov 2020).

O'Sullivan said the news was exciting and gave the industry more certainty something was happening soon, adding Australia had recently announced it was opening to cruise ships in April.

Australians account for 60 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 tourism market in New Zealand.

“We’d like a date set as soon as possible because it gives the cruise lines certainty about deployment. It needs to be quite clear to the cruise industry worldwide that New Zealand will be open for business.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan was excited by news the maritime border opening would likely be brought forward. (File photo)

Cruise ship operators needed about three to four months lead in ahead of the 2022/23 season which starts in October, O'Sullivan said.

Visitors from cruise ships not only brought spending to the country – $600 million to 700m pre-Covid-19 – but vibrancy to the regions visited.

“If cruise was a country, we'd be the second-biggest [tourism] market.”