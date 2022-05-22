Cruising on Celebrity Beyond, the new billion-dollar luxury ship

For years my parents have been telling me to go on a cruise.

“Everything is all in one place”, “there’s great entertainment” and “you can have anything you like for dinner” were all selling points they tried. But I was a tough one to convert.

I recently got off a two-day preview of Celebrity Cruise’s newest ship Celebrity Beyond, and it’s fair to say I get it.

I went aboard not really knowing what to expect, and while two days without port stops wasn’t enough to understand the full cruise experience, it provided enough of a taster for me to understand the appeal of cruising, especially on a boat like this.

Supplied Celebrity Beyond is the third ship in Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series.

The first thing to note about Celebrity Beyond – the third ship in Celebrity’s Edge Series that came with a price tag of around US$1 billion ($1.56b) – is there aren’t any gimmicks. There aren’t any go-kart tracks or slides, instead, the focus is on relaxation, well-being and luxury – Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow played a hand as the well-being advisor for the company.

So if you're looking for a relaxing holiday – without the kids – where you barely have to lift a finger, then this might just be the one for you.

The cabins

There are 1646 staterooms on the ship (179 more rooms than previous ships), catering to 3260 guests and ranging in price. There are inside rooms, rooms with balconies, luxury suites (one that even costs around US$80,000 for a 10-night itinerary and comes with its own Peloton) and two-story villas complete with private plunge pools.

Supplied The Infinite Veranda room on Celebrity Beyond.

The latter two room options give guests access to an exclusive part of the ship called The Retreat. Celebrity describes it as a resort within a resort, with guests gaining access to a private restaurant and lounge space.

While I didn’t stay in one of these rooms (Ronan Keating was on board so he may have), I was able to peek inside The Retreat and check out the high-end suites on offer. The Iconic Suite (the one with the Peloton) was the size of my flat in Wellington.

I stayed in an infinite veranda room. It had a firm yet comfortable bed, a TV, desk, lounge and wardrobe, with a shower in the bathroom. Its name is derived from the floor to ceiling window that could be opened to transform the room.

The food

An important note to make after spending just two days on this ship... no-one will be going hungry.

I barely scratched the surface of the restaurant offerings on this ship, but I definitely tried my best to taste as much as I could (for research purposes, of course).

Stuff You'll find a classic breakfast buffet on board Celebrity Beyond with breakfast delicacies from around the world on offer.

There are 32 food and drink venues on the boat. Yep, 32 – 15 restaurants, five cafés and 12 bars and lounges.

For breakfast and lunch, there are a number of casual dining options available. The Oceanview Cafe was the go-to for me during my stay on board.

At breakfast, it served a variety of breakfast foods from around the world, and then changed its offerings throughout the day. While this was a buffet, staff were serving guests the food they requested.

In terms of in-between meals, the various cafés are always open to fulfil your coffee and snack needs. You could even sip on a signature Goop smoothie at the Spa Cafe And Juice Bar (for an additional cost).

Stuff There are a number of cafés on board Celebrity Beyond catering to guests craving something in between main meals.

There are four main dining restaurants that are included in the price of the cruise – Tuscan, Cyprus, Normandie and Cosmopolitan restaurants – as well as eight speciality restaurants that come at an additional cost – Eden, Rooftop Garden Grill, The Magic Carpet, Raw on 5, Le Petit Chef, Le Grand Bistro, Fine Cut Steakhouse, and Le Voyage.

Stuff Raw on 5 on Celebrity Beyond serves up delicious Japanese cuisine.

Each restaurant offers different cuisines and culinary experiences. Raw on 5 transports you to Japan with an array of sushi, sashimi and dumplings – and was a definite standout. Fine Cut Steakhouse, as the name suggests, specialises in quality cuts of steak with mouthwatering sides – the Gruyère cheese tater tots were mouthwatering – and an extensive wine list (one of the most expensive bottles on the menu cost US$4500). The Rooftop Garden Grill offers more relaxed dining options with sandwiches and share plates. And Le Voyage, the first restaurant at sea by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud, offers a menu inspired by culinary experiences around the world.

One culinary highlight on my cruise was dinner at Le Petit Chef. It’s a digitally immersive dining experience that sees your dinner plate and table come to life with an animation that teaches you about the food you’re being served. If you’re booking onto this ship and have the opportunity to dine at Le Petit Chef, I would recommend it as it’s quite a nice and unique experience.

Stuff The view from the Sunset Bar on Celebrity Beyond.

In terms of bars, the Sunset Bar, as the name suggests, was a great spot for a drink in the afternoon to watch the sunset. The decor of this bar is beautiful and makes you feel as though you’ve been transported to the Mediterranean – and this boat even goes through the Mediterranean so how perfect is that?

The Martini Bar in the centre of the ship is also a great spot to grab a drink and every night, multiple times a night, the bar staff perform a cocktail show, tossing drinks in the air and pouring almost a dozen martinis blindfolded.

And that leads me to the main entertainment aboard the ship.

The entertainment

I don’t know what I expected from this ship in terms of entertainment, but I was definitely impressed by the performances.

Stuff Wonder at Eden is one of the many performances aboard Celebrity Beyond.

I got to watch two of the three theatre shows – Arte, a performance bringing iconic works of art to life, and Stage Door, a spectacular collection of some of the biggest Broadway hits including Chicago, Hamilton and Moulin Rouge. If you love musicals – and, like me, have been dying to see Hamilton performed live – the latter is a show I would definitely recommend.

If you’re not into big stage productions then you might enjoy the more laid back performances of Wonder at Eden and The Jazz Joint. The Wonder at Eden performance had my jaw on the ground; the stunts performed by the talented group of dancers and acrobats were just outstanding.

The amenities

On top of all of this, the ship has the basics you would expect from a luxury cruise liner – multiple pools and jacuzzis, sun lounges and relaxation spots (Eden is a great spot to unwind with a book and a coffee).

If you’re eager to work off some of the food you’ve indulged in on the ship, there’s a gym with great views overlooking the water as well as a variety of exercise classes – the cult fitness class F45 is on board, there are also sunrise and sunset yoga classes and a running track around the top decks.

Stuff This elephant sculpture on the top sun deck of Celebrity Beyond is quite an attention-grabber.

The routes

Beyond currently has 35 itineraries on its schedule, ranging from five nights to 14 nights around the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Some itineraries include nine nights in Italy, Croatia and Montenegro, 11 nights in Italy, Turkey and the Greek Islands, and nine nights in Aruba, Curacao and Cayman.

The cost

Prices vary depending on the room you’re choosing and the itinerary.

For a six-night cruise of Bimini, Mexico and Grand Cayman, an inside room for two people costs around US$1621 (NZ$2598) per person, on average, while a suite in The Retreat costs around US$5539 (NZ$8879) per person, on average.

A Covid-19 note

Guests hopping aboard a Celebrity Cruise must be fully vaccinated and present a negative pre-departure test.

Fun facts

At the helm of the ship is Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain

There are over 1400 crewmembers from 60 different countries

The ship departed on its maiden voyage on April 27, 2022

The writer was a guest of Celebrity Cruises.