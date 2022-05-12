Bring your pals and confidants to the Golden Girls cruise

Thank you for being a friend – and thank you in advance for wearing your wigs, shoulder pads, and bulky jewellery. A Golden Girls themed cruise is set to rock the waves in 2023.

Grab your friends and be prepared to enjoy a five-night getaway that starts off in Miami, Florida (of course) and travels to Cozumel, Mexico, from April 8 through April 12, 2023.

During your excursion at sea you'll experience a welcoming dance party, themed trivia nights, bar crawls, 200-foot (61m) water slides, two pools, an on-board beach and more.

Prices start around US$1000 (NZ$1560) per passenger for rooms inside the ship and US$2500 for ocean view rooms, including a balcony. Suites range from US$3400-$14,500. All packages include free drinks and admissions to all events and activities.

Supplied The Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992.

"I hope guests at the cruise get the most epic, amazing experience. It will be nonstop fun for the guests. We bring on entertainers, panellists, and special guests," Cindy Levine, Golden Fans at Sea Vacation Specialist said in an interview.

The first Golden Girls cruise took place in 2020.

​The beloved show ran from 1985 to 1992, and starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. Susan Harris created the sitcom about four older women who shared a home in Miami, and it went on to win multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

A follow-up series without Arthur called The Golden Palace lasted only one season.

White was the last surviving cast member, but died on December 31 just shy of her 100th birthday.

- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution