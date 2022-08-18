It's a date: Cruise ships to return to Marlborough for the first time post-pandemic

Cruise ships, like this one pictured at Shakespeare Bay in 2020, are set to return to Marlborough in October after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

In a little over two months, cruise ships will be back in Marlborough after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

Port Marlborough published the schedule on Wednesday for cruise ships calling at Picton for the 2022-23 summer season, with the first ship, Ovation of the Seas, set to arrive on October 26, which could carry nearly 5000 passengers and 1300 crew members.

With New Zealand borders having fully reopened in July, cruise ships could now return to the region for the first time since the Covid pandemic began, and Port Marlborough said they had been working with the cruise industry and regional partners behind the scenes to bring the ships back.

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said the 2020 season, prior to the pandemic, saw the cruise industry inject an extra $29 million into the Marlborough economy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Toastie Picton managers Daniel Hamilton, left, and Taylor Hamilton, will experience their first cruise ship since opening their cafe in May 2021.

“For us, though, the sustainable return of cruise to the region is not just about the economic benefits, but also about balancing environmental and community needs,” he said.

The cruise industry was committed to meeting the “highest international maritime environmental standards”, and Welbourn said the reintroduction of cruise ships to Picton would also be a much-needed boost for local hospitality and tourism businesses, with a “flow-on effect for the whole community”.

Toastie Picton co-manager Taylor Hamilton said it would be her first time experiencing a cruise ship season since her and her husband opened their cafe in the Marlborough town in May 2021.

“We’re in a pretty interesting position where we’ve got no idea what to expect, whereas I think a lot of businesses that have done this a few times and have been around for a few ship seasons, they sort of know what kind of chaos it brings,” she said.

Hamilton said they were “blown away” with the amount of foot traffic the cafe received last summer, with “lines out the door all day”.

Brya Ingram/Stuff ‘Flower Lady’ Yvonne Rigby said the group wasn’t sure yet whether they would be able to greet passengers coming off the cruise ships set to arrive in summer.

“We had such an awesome first summer last year that I can’t really imagine what the streets of Picton would be like with international tourists, as well as how many New Zealanders were just travelling last year,” she said.

Hamilton thought cruise ships coming back was “going to be great” though, and said she was “excited” for international tourists to come back to Picton.

“We might have to order a few extra loafs of bread I reckon,” she said.

Picton resident Yvonne Rigby was a ‘flower lady’ – a group of Picton locals who would welcome cruise ship passengers to the town before the Covid pandemic began.

Due to uncertainty over Covid restrictions, Rigby said the group wasn’t sure at this stage whether they would be able to greet the tourists coming off the ships this summer, but she said they would know next week after meeting with Port Marlborough.