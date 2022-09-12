Disney cruise ship coming to New Zealand for the first time

A Disney cruise ship is coming to New Zealand for the first time ever.

The Disney Wonder is due to sail from Australian ports Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from October next year, and from Auckland in November and December 2023.

Called ‘Disney Magic at Sea’, the special sailings will range from two to six nights.

The announcement was made at D23, a fan expo highlighting Disney products across media, theme parks and cruises.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the cruise line is “excited” to be sailing in the region for the first time.

“On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can’t wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars,” said D’Amaro.

Disney Cruise Line The Disney Wonder was launched in 1999.

The Disney Wonder launched in 1999 and was the cruise line’s second ship. It has a capacity of more than 2700 passengers with a crew of 950 over 11 decks.

On board, children can have their own adventures from the world of Frozen in Disney’s Oceaneer Club, along with a multi-level replica of Andy’s Room from Toy Story. There is also a Marvel Super Hero Academy to unleash the inner superhero.

There will also be adult-only areas including the Quiet Cove pool, as well as spas and fine dining.

Disney Cruise Line The world of Frozen in Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

The ship will sail from Auckland on November 21, 25, 28, and December 1 and 4 in 2023. Prices per person based on double occupancy start at $1245 for three nights for an inside stateroom and go up to $2800 for the concierge stateroom with verandah.

Tickets go on sale from September 29 with more details here.

The cruise line also unveiled the name of its next ship at D23, the Disney Treasure. It is due to start sailing in 2024 with another unnamed sister ship coming in 2025.