The radical megayacht concept inspired by Spartan helmets

The yacht was created by esteemed yacht designer Aras Kazar, who has been penning “minimalist, futuristic and sleek” vessels for the past decade.

A super-sleek megayacht concept inspired by Spartan helmets has been unveiled.

ONO is a 150-metre vessel with a mysterious personality, designed to look like “an unknown object hovering above the horizon”.

Featuring a peculiar wedge-like profile with a sharp inverted bow and a sleek tapered superstructure, ONO is described as “one of the most assertive designs” coming from Kazar and “one of the most extraordinary yet realistic concepts in the mega yacht industry”.

Tempered glass, aluminium, and fibreglass dominate in terms of build composition. Another design element that stands out is the supersized foredeck with an elongated bow that fits a helipad and the almost 90-degree drop from bow to stern.

Aras Kazar/Supplied The yacht was created by esteemed yacht designer Aras Kazar.

Meanwhile, the aft deck houses an infinity pool that cascades down onto the beach club below. The design is completed with a swim platform that offers direct access to the ocean, as well as a dedicated space for waterside cocktails.

Onboard, Kazar says ONO is like “a floating villa”. It is equipped with three master suites, five staterooms and space for a full crew. There are areas, both indoors and outdoors, for lounging, socialising, and entertaining. Among these, there is a swimming pool, a platform for jet-ski and other marine toys, an offshore movie cinema, a helipad, and more.

Aras Kazar/Supplied A cinema under the stars.

However, the most intriguing feature is her offshore movie theatre that folds down to reveal a perfect platform for guests to enjoy a film under the stars.

- Cover Video via AP