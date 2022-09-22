The new Love Boat: Giant cruise ship inspired by '80s TV hit

A moveable LED screen in the centre of the Piazza will offer live entertainment programming to diners.

Princess Cruises has unveiled designs and a launch date for its newest ship Sun Princess, which will take design cues from the original Love Boat featured in the long-running TV series.

The company's new ship will feature the recognisable Seawitch logo and design aesthetic of the real-life Love Boat, the luxury passenger vessel MS Pacific Princess, which was used as the set of the television show between 1977 and 1986.

The Sun Princess is set to herald a new chapter for the cruise line as the first in its highly-anticipated Sphere class.

At 175,500 tons and with capacity for more than 4000 guests, the vessel will become the cruise line's largest ship to date when it debuts in early 2024.

Princess Cruises Love Boat was a long-running TV series.

Sun Princess will introduce a number of new spaces, including a convertible day-to-night entertainment area with a striking glass-roof design called The Dome, and a three-storey dining precinct called The Piazza.

The mega-ship's inaugural season includes a number of Mediterranean itineraries, with rooms for its first three voyages on sale now.

Princess Cruises The ship launch also marks the return of the Sun Princess name, following the sale of the line's last Sun Princess in 2020.

The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and will feature the line's "Princess Medallion" technology, which allows for a smoother embarkation process and acts as a personal digital concierge for guests.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, said the new ship will include a number of firsts, while honouring its past.

"Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand," said Padgett.

Princess Cruises The ship will also introduce a new type of suite called the Signature Collection, featuring premium amenities and exclusive access to a number of spaces.

The ship's interiors are designed to bring the outside in, with more ocean vantage points than any previous Princess vessels.

"A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the centre of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea," said Padgett.

The Dome's design takes inspiration from the terraces of Santorini and features the first glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship, as well as an indoor/outdoor pool that converts into a stage with lighting effects and aerial performances each evening.

The multi-level Piazza is designed as an outward-looking space with an LED screen in the centre that offers live entertainment programming.

Princess Cruises As well as a private cabana and sun lounge space, guests of the Reserve Collection Cabana Room will also have exclusive access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

Joining a number of Princess favourite venues will be a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents and Bellini's Cocktail Bar.

The 21-deck ocean giant will feature a total of 2157 staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms.

The Sphere-class ship will feature a new style of accommodation for Princess Cruises, the Signature Collection. As well as premium amenities, guests of this exclusive suite will get access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge and Signature Sun Deck, a private space within the adults-only Sanctuary retreat.

The next-generation vessel will also rename the top mini suite Club Class staterooms the Reserve Collection, and introduce new Reserve Collection Cabana rooms featuring a sprawling outdoor lounge space with a private cabana and exclusive access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

PRINCESS CRUISES The Dome will mark the first glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship, inspired by the cascading terraces of Santorini.

The ship launch also marks the return of the Sun Princess name, following the sale of the line's last Sun Princess in 2020. It will be the third ship to use the name, with its two predecessors sailing from 1974 to 1988, and 1995 to 2020.

More details about Sun Princess' dining offerings and onboard features are set to be announced over coming months.

A second Sphere-class ship has been ordered for delivery in late 2025.

