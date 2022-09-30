Hotel chain Four Seasons is dipping its toes into the luxury yacht market

Renderings of how the luxury yachts from Four Seasons Yachts will look.

Four Seasons is expanding seaward. The luxury hotel brand will launch Four Seasons Yachts with its first vessel expected to set sail in 2025.

The 679-foot-long (207m) ship is currently being designed by Fincantieri in Trieste, Italy, and will feature 14 decks and 95 suites.

"Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry-leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalise on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons," Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts president, Christian Clerc, said in a news release.

"True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one's values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that."

He continued, "Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests."

Four Seasons/Supplied The 679-foot-long (207m) ship is currently being designed by Fincantieri in Trieste, Italy.

What can travellers expect from the Four Seasons Yachts?

The ship will first sail itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, and will offer extensions allowing guests to combine sailings with stays at the brand's properties, according to its website.

The suites, which start at an average of 581 square feet, including a mix of indoor and outdoor space, will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and the four-level Funnel Suite – at more than 9600 square feet – will include a private spa area and wading pool. The vessel will have joining accommodations allowing for flexible, "villa-like" spaces, per the release.

Culinary offerings will include sushi and Mediterranean-inspired fare, and the ship will have a salon, spa, and pool deck at the aft. The area can also turn into a private event space and an outdoor movie theatre.

Pricing will vary depending on the itinerary and will be announced when reservations open, according to its website. Reservations are expected to be available for select trips in the second part of 2023.

The line is not the only luxury hotel brand to get into the cruise game, with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection also gearing up to launch its first vessel.

- USA Today