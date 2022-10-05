Meet the teen who has spent more than 700 nights on cruise ships

A 19-year-old Singapore-based intern with a marine company, Vensen Wong is a Pinnacle club member, the highest level of loyalty membership with Royal Caribbean cruises, with more than 700 nights at sea.

How did you first get into cruising?

My first cruise was in 2015. Royal Caribbean was sailing Quantum of the Seas, which was a new ship at the time, from Singapore to Shanghai so I pitched it to my family as a family vacation. We travelled to Vietnam, to Hong Kong and it really broadened my perspective. I thought this was a great way to see the world.

Why do you love cruising so much?

The people you meet on board, it is the social element of cruising that I love and that intrigues me. Here in Singapore, when we travel, we travel in our own cluster but on a cruise you meet all these different people. You get to learn a lot of things from the people you meet. What makes the community so special is you have a common interest in cruising, it's like a club. Everyone has the same passion for something, and everyone loves cruising so much that you can talk about it easily. And that's how people make friends, they make lifelong friends, they meet their partners on board.

My longest stint is 58 days on board after Covid when we had no ports to stop at. I shifted my whole laptop and desktop to the ship. I lived, worked and studied on board.

Do you have a favourite place on a particular ship?

On Quantum class ships, my favourite place to hang out is in the Solarium (indoor-outdoor relaxation area). On the left and right sides there is a small area above the bridge wing where the captain is and there you get a captain's view when the ship is coming into port and leaving. Coming from a marine background it is where I will be when a ship is calling into a port or departing, that is my favourite place to be.

My favourite bar is actually on Wonder of the Seas and that's the Suite Sundeck. It's all the way at the top of the ship and you get amazing views towards the aft.

What has been your favourite destination?

I love Japan. I have cruised out of Japan a few times but I have just booked a sailing next year from Singapore to Tokyo and back and I am very excited because of how much I love Japanese ports and the country itself.

Do you have a favourite stage show? Why are these shows such an important part of cruising?

I have two favourite shows. The Effectors (a new super-hero themed extravaganza) because it is closer to my generation, there are more tunes from this century that keep me awake. But the most absurd one I have see is on Wonder of the Seas - the ice show called "365". They have an ice rink where performers skate and I enjoyed the show so much I watched it seven times the two weeks I was on board. It was really amazing.

I think these shows are like a tradition. When you are on a long cruise having a rhythm to your day is very important and the shows are just a major centrepiece of cruising because every ship has their own show. It becomes a box to tick.

What is the best cabin to get?

It depends which batch of friends I am with. When I am with my cruising friends I prefer an interior cabin because I know we are going to be spending a lot of time out of the room – at the bars, the lounges, the shows – so I am not particular about what cabin I have. If I invite friends that are new to cruises I prefer a bigger room so I can host them, so I get a junior suite with a bathtub filled with drinks and ice.

What piece of advice would you give a first time cruiser?

Go with an open mind. Some people are very concerned about what they should get booked, are they going to be bored, are they going to get seasick. So I think they worry about a lot of things and they bring a lot of mental baggage on board. Just relax and enjoy yourself, start the cruise in a bar having a drink, not queuing up getting reservations.

What do you tell someone who says they would never go cruising?

There are people who will never be able to enjoy cruising. They are the adventurous types that like to climb mountains and I respect that. For those adventurous travellers I say "good for you", but I like my drink at a bar on a ship. Each to their own.

What are the challenges facing the industry?

The perception in Singapore is you go on a cruise to gamble and that has to change. The ships have been evolving since then and they are not the casino ships that people remember from 20 years ago.

How do you feel about the sustainability?

I have been on ship tours that show you the recycling station on board. They recycle all the waste, including food waste and they do a lot to educate the guests. For me, the recent steps of ships moving to LNG is good. Celebrity Cruises has stopped putting plastic bottles in rooms. A lot of things are being done and I appreciate the industry doing these things.

