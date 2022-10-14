Wild South: Exploring New Zealand's remotest islands

They are legend, as the few who ever venture there are legend.

As far south as you can sail and still be in New Zealand waters, the Snares, Auckland, Campbell, Antipodes and Bounty sub-Antarctic island groups have spawned thrilling sailors’ yarns and chilling castaway tales since ships first encountered their wild beauty hundreds of years ago.

A rare find in today’s world, they are nature’s alone and alone enough to have evolved the rarest of nature. Alone, that is, until summer when millions of birds and hundreds of thousands of marine mammals arrive - and a few fortunate cruise ship passengers arrive to watch them.

This summer, three luxury expedition cruise lines offer those lucky few a variety of sub-Antarctic itineraries to choose from. As you would expect of sumptuous travel to a remote destination, none comes cheap, so it pays to learn a little about the island groups before selecting the best cruise itinerary for you.

John Gardiner The Campbell and Auckland island walks offer close encounters with courting and nesting albatross.

New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic Islands

While each group has its distinct historical and geological significance, it is for the outstanding flora and fauna that most visitors come. Collectively, the islands host more than 40 seabird species, many rare and endemic land bird and invertebrate species, migrating great whales, and multiple sea lion, seal and Southern elephant seal populations. Some are found nowhere else in the world, as are many of the plant species, most notably the spectacular sub-Antarctic megaherbs.

Sadly, the islands’ fragile ecologies all but collapsed in the 1800s and 1900s at the rapacious hands of whalers and sealers and as humans brought exotic species ashore. The only ones to remain relatively unscathed were the Snares, likely because sea captains gave them a wide berth.

John Gardiner/Supplied The spectacular megaherbs are perhaps the sub-Antarctic islands’ most well known plants.

The Snares/Tini Heke

Their perceived threat to shipping was how the Snares got their cautionary English name. However, at a day’s sail from Stewart Island/Rakiura, they still present the most accessible option for those wanting a tiny taste of the sub-Antarctics.

Home to more seabirds than the entire British Isles, the Snares’ skies are dense with them, especially in the breeding season when around 4 million sooty shearwaters commute between their nests and ocean feeding grounds.

Shore landings are prohibited here, but that doesn’t impact viewing. The Snares’ steep granite cliffs plummet deep below the sea surface, allowing ships to sail close enough to observe the penguin, seal and bird activity. And, be ready for full immersion in the action when weather conditions permit launching of the ship’s inflatable zodiacs.

John Gardiner/Supplied Cruise ship passengers spot sea birds and whales aboard ship in New Zealand’s sub-Antarctic oceans.

Bounty Islands/Moutere Hauriri

Some 940km east of the Snares sits another bountiful island group - by name and by nature.

The 20 granite islets comprising the Bounty Islands were discovered by the ill-fated Captain Bligh and named for his infamous ship. In total, they measure just 1.35 hectares, yet summer sees every cliff crammed with nesting birds, and the lower slopes heaving with squabbling penguins and seals.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Joanne Laing will visit the remote subantarctic Campbell Island, where her father lived and worked in the 1950s (video published November 2020).

That’s good news for the seals. Two centuries ago only a handful remained, sealers having taken more than 50,000. Thankfully, a zodiac trip around the accessible Bounty islands today reveals varietal and recovered ecosystems, above and below the water.

John Gardiner Expedition cruise passengers explore the Antipodes Islands by inflatable zodiac.

Antipodes Islands/Moutere Mahue

More remote still are the Antipodes Islands, a 20-square hectare archipelago 860km southeast of Stewart Island/Rakiura. First sighted in 1800, the next 212 years would see a sorry tale of mice and men.

Sealers, whalers, shipwrecks and attempts to farm brought habitat destruction and pests, most notably mice. The little critters numbered a staggering 200,000-plus by the time the Million Dollar Mouse programme kickstarted in 2012, eradicating every last rodent and giving the penguin, albatross, petrel and parakeet populations space to recover.

That’s what visitors now come for, unless they are mad dog Englishmen seeking inclusion on the elite list of those who have stood on the Earth position most diametrically opposed to London - the Antipodes.

John Gardiner The Campbell and Auckland island walks offer close encounters with courting and nesting albatross.

Auckland Islands/Motu Maha

Sail southwest from the Antipodes and you’ll eventually bump into the Auckland Islands. Sadly, many a hapless ship has, ferocious storms and inaccurate early maps accounting for most Auckland Islands’ wrecks, perhaps the most famous being the reputedly gold-laden General Grant in 1866. Numerous expeditions have sought her location and bullion since, with none having admitted to finding either.

However, most Auckland Islands’ visitors now come seeking their natural wealth. Expedition cruises commonly land at Enderby Island in the north of the group, where crew members ward off frisky sea lions while passengers navigate the island walks through twisted rata forest, fields of megaherbs, line-ups of yellow-eyed penguins and nesting albatross.

Southern right whales, seals and New Zealand sea lions are another summer drawcard here, and the reason the surrounding waters have been declared a marine sanctuary and marine reserve.

John Gardiner Enderby Island in the Auckland Islands’ group, is a favourite place for New Zealand sea lions and expedition cruise ships to make a shore landing.

Campbell Island/Motu Ihupuku

Southeast of the Auckland Islands, Campbell Island is the largest of the Campbell group, at over 11,000 hectares. It rises 500m at its highest point above Perseverance Harbour, another favoured shore landing location and the site of a World War Two signal station, the grave of the mythical Lady of the Heather, and the loneliest tree in the world.

Rare native teal and immature sea lion bulls often greet passengers as they come ashore at the wharf, beyond which a well-maintained boardwalk passes an active scientific station, megaherb gardens and nesting albatross to reach the summit of Beeman Hill and its expansive island views.

Macquarie Island

While the Campbells are New Zealand’s most southern sub-Antarctic islands, anyone venturing that far should also consider Australia’s amazing Macquarie Island, to the southwest.

Its wildlife matched in ‘wow’ factor only by the unique geology, torrid history and incredible conservation success story, to land on Macquarie during breeding season is to become instantly one with its colonies of basking and battling elephant seals and millions-strong assemblies of king and royal penguins.

John Gardiner Immature sea lion bulls often greet the ships' inflatable zodiacs at Campbell Island’s Perseverance Harbour landing site.

Getting there

It is in the breeding, birthing and plant blooming months of December to February that all sub-Antarctic islands are best visited. Of the three expedition cruise companies voyaging there this summer, New Zealand’s homegrown Heritage Expeditions leaves port first on 23 November, 2022. Their stellar summer line-up of six further sub-Antarctic cruises ranges in length from eight to 17 days and features anything from one island group to all of them, plus Chatham and Macquarie Islands.

Also sailing our sub-Antarctic seas this season is international adventure cruise company, Lindblad Expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, their 20-day New Zealand-specific voyage stops at our mainland coastal hot spots, Macquarie Island and all our sub-Antarctic island groups except Bounty and the Antipodes.

Lindblad/National Geographic also takes polar adventuring to new heights this summer with a magnificent 34-day, semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica, starting and ending at Argentina’s Ushaia and Dunedin, and visiting Macquarie and the Auckland Islands along the way.

John Gardiner Expedition cruise ship passengers walk the Beeman Hill boardwalk to its summit above Campbell Island’s Perseverance Harbour.

Enterprising and experienced French expedition cruise company, Ponant, also teams with National Geographic this summer for two 14-day New Zealand sub-Antarctic voyages, calling at all the island groups except Bounty, but including Macquarie.

While these voyages aren’t for everyone, to venture to New Zealand’s sub-Antarctic islands is to go where few will ever go and see what few will ever see. But, you must love wild oceans, wildlife, wrapping up warm and returning with remarkable stories to tell, stories that grow the legend that is New Zealand’s wild south, the legend that now includes you.

To learn more about New Zealand’s sub-Antarctic Islands, go doc.govt.nz/nature/habitats/offshore-islands/new-zealands-subantarctic-islands/

To learn more about Lindblad/ National Geographic cruise itineraries: au.expeditions.com

To learn more about Ponant cruise itineraries, go to: en.ponant.com

To learn more about Heritage Expeditions’ cruise itineraries, go to: heritage-expeditions.com

Sue Halliwell is a Whangārei-based travel writer who spent 15 years as an expedition crew member on cruise ships touring New Zealand, its sub-Antarctic Islands and Macquarie Island.