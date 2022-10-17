Cruises are back - here's your quick guide to the ships sailing around New Zealand

Passengers are looking to spend New Zealand dollars as they disembark the Majestic Princess which arrived at 5.30am September 15, kicking off Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

In yet another sign that travel is returning back to (a new) normal, cruise ships are starting to return en masse to New Zealand waters.

While the Pacific Explorer made a guest appearance in Auckland back in August, the season is only now starting to get into full swing.

The giant floating hotels have had a tough time dealing with the fall-out of Covid, and their environmental impacts also cannot be understated, but they will also be a welcome sight for many businesses that rely on tourism around the country.

Here’s a quick rundown on the first six ships that are sailing here again.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Majestic Princess arriving at the Port of Tauranga, heralding the start of Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

Majestic Princess

Calling into: Tauranga, Auckland, Bay of Islands, Fiordland, Dunedin, Christchurch.

Launched: 2017

Passengers: 3560

The Majestic Princess has already opened the cruise floodgates for the season having visited Tauranga and Auckland. It is in the Bay of Islands on Monday.

Unusual feature: This ship was designed for the Chinese market and therefore has some features which don’t appear elsewhere in the Princess fleet including a speciality Chinese restaurant. It also has the SeaWalk, which is an over-the-ocean glass walkway which hovers 39 metres above water and extends 8.5 metres beyond the edge of the ship.

Best for: Those who value a relaxed vibe.

Not so good for: Those who value rollercoasters and water slides.

Supplied Celebrity Eclipse is making its debut Down Under.

Celebrity Eclipse

Calling into: Auckland, Bay of Islands, Fiordland, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga.

Launched: 2010

Passengers: 2850

The Celebrity Eclipse is the third Solstice-class ship, preceded by Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Equinox. It underwent an extensive refurbishment in March 2020.

Unusual feature: The Le Petit Chef dining concept, which is described as a “fusion of entertainment and cuisine”. The tables here come alive with animations.

Best for: Those who like a bit more sophistication with their cruising.

Not so good for: Those who are watching their pennies. You may have to fork out for things like specialty dining.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas is the 19th biggest cruise vessel in the world.

Ovation of the Seas

Calling into: Napier, Wellington, Picton, Fiordland, Dunedin, Christchurch.

Launched: 2016

Passengers: 4180

The Ovation of the Seas is the third of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum class of ships and is the 19th biggest cruise vessel in the world.

Unusual feature: There are more than 11,000 pieces of artwork costing a cool $6 million on board including the world’s first moving sculpture at sea.

Best for: Those with a need for entertainment. You won’t be bored.

Not so good for: Those who want some peace and quiet.

princess cruises Grand Princess had extensive renovations in 2019.

Grand Princess

Calling into: Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin, Fiordland, Wellington, Napier, Auckland.

Launched: 1998

Passengers: 2594

Originally launched back in 1998, the Grand Princess had a bit of a do-over in 2019 with extensive renovations.

Unusual feature: There is a specialty tea lounge and library called Leaves, which offers up to 500 different tea blends.

Best for: Those who like a bit of retro sophistication.

Not so good for: Those who enjoy brand new ships.

master0Garfield/wikimedia common Westerdam has a big focus on live music.

Westerdam

Calling into: Fiordland, Dunedin, Christchurch, Kaikoura, Wellington, Napier, Gisborne, Tauranga, Bay Of Islands, Auckland.

Launched: 2003

Passengers: 1964

Westerdam is a Vista-class cruise ship from Holland America Line. With sister ships Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, and Noordam, the names represent the four directions of the compass in Dutch.

Unusual feature: The Music Walk. The ship has a big focus on live music with fans of classical, blues and rock’n’roll well catered for.

Best for: Those who love live music.

Not so good for: Those who like a raucous party ship.