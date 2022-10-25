Ahoy Wellington! First cruise ship in 2½ years docks in capital

A water cannon from a tugboat sprays a welcome to the Ovation of the Seas in Wellington Harbour.

The first cruise ship in 2½ years has arrived in Wellington – bringing 3000-plus passengers to give a “shot of buoyancy” to the capital.

Ovation of the Seas berthed at about 7.45am.

Passengers aboard Ovation of the Seas have been welcomed into Wellington by a group from Taranaki Whanui

Passengers, some in pyjamas and dressing gowns, lined balconies of the vessel to watch the performance.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A passenger aboard Ovation of the Seas waves hello as the ship is welcomed into Wellington.

The city’s tourism operators and hospitality venues are ready to welcome the ship – the biggest one that visits Wellington – with visits over the course of the season expected to give the region a $30 million economic injection.

WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen said it had been a long time between berths, and “Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s sorely missed the passengers and the energy they bring over the past two summers”.

“Because Wellington’s such a compact city, when 3000 people converge on the CBD it makes an impact - a sudden shot of buoyancy is injected. The culture and colour visitors bring enhances our daily lives,” Allen said.

Tuesday’s arrival is the first of more than 100 scheduled cruise ship calls into Wellington during this year’s season which runs until April.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Passengers aboard Ovation of the Seas have been welcomed into Wellington by a group from Taranaki Whanui.

The economic boost would be “especially appreciated by the small business owners after a couple of trying years”, Allen said.

It's always just a day stop in Wellington, so cruise passengers can choose all sorts of ways to spend their time in the capital.

Many will take time for a stroll, hit the shops or take a cable car trip up to visitor centres like Zealandia and Space Place, and some will even make it as far as the vineyards in Wairarapa.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Ovation of the Seas arrives in Wellington harbour. The East by West ferry is in the foreground.

WellingtonNZ has a team of volunteer ‘City Ambassadors’ dotted on the streets to greet people as they come ashore and help them get to the key destinations or find a good coffee.

“We’re a friendly bunch of people, so I encourage everyone to remember what we were adept at doing 954 days ago -- say ‘kia ora’ to anyone walking around in a daze and holding a map and ask how you can help them,” Allen said.

Wētā Workshop’s head of tourism, Jake Downing,​ said they were “super-excited” to see the return of cruise ships.

“We work in two different ways with cruise boats: customers just get off the boat and walk into the visitors’ centre and book us, or they book on the cruise boat itself.

“We are already seeing good traffic for Tuesday, which is super exciting.”

Ross Giblin WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen hopes Wellingtonians will welcome cruise ship passengers back with a friendly greeting and a helping hand.

Wellington-based Jeremy Smith​ of Hospitality NZ said retail in the capital did well from cruise ship tourists because passengers can choose to do their own activities in the capital. .

“Often at other stops there’s quite big schedules arranged... where you’ll have a full day out doing things, whereas in Wellington a lot of people opt to have a day of leisure, do a bit of retail and stock up on supplies and things.”

Wellington Cable Car chief executive Tansy Tompkins​ said they were already expecting a bump in their trip numbers.

Weta Workshop/Supplied Many cruise ship passengers like to visit local attractions such as Weta Workshop in Miramar.

“It’s one of the most popular activities for cruise passengers, because they get dropped off in town ... and have a short and sweet ride to the top.”

Pre-Covid the cable car notched up 1.2 million trips per year. That dipped to just 450,000 last year, and projections for the current year were already well up on that.

“That boost that they’re going to give us is going to be enormous,” Tompkins said.

Cruise ships tended to follow the warm weather across the globe and based themselves in a “home port” in the northern or Southern Hemisphere depending on the season.

WellingtonNZ tourism and visitor economy manager Jo Heaton said ports in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland were set up to restock ships and change passengers.

She said the return of ships was a great economic benefit for Wellington, along with all the other tourism that was coming back as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

123RF Wellington Cable Car does very well out of cruise ship passengers and is expecting a big boost on Tuesday.

“The spend just goes so wide and deep ... there are some really fascinating conversations and bags that go back onboard.

“It could be a Ryos rugby jersey, or an extra cardigan that they’ve bought on Cuba St because springtime in New Zealand isn’t quite like springtime in Brisbane.”

CentrePort chief executive Anthony Delaney​ said the port was well-prepared to manage a busy period from October until the final scheduled call in April next year.

“Our people are geared up for a big season to welcome and guide passengers to connect to the city and a myriad of excursion operators,” he said.

In 2019, cruise tourism was worth $565 million to New Zealand – a 28% increase on the previous year.

The 2018 to 2019 season was estimated to be worth $56m to the Wellington economy.

The Ovation of the Seas arrived in the Port of Napier on Labour Day just prior to sailing to Wellington.

By the numbers

30m – the cruise industry brings about $30 million to the Wellington economy each year

954 – that’s how many days it’s been since the last cruise ship was in port

3000 – the number of passengers on the Ovation of the Seas

348m – The Ovation is 348 metres long

100 – just over a hundred cruise ships are scheduled to visit the capital this year

60% – Australians constitute 60% of Wellington’s cruise ship passengers