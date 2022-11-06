The ship with a three-level racetrack, food hall and the scariest slides at sea

The new Norwegian Prima cruise ship has a three-level racetrack, a theatre that transforms into a nightclub, and some of the scariest slides at sea.

Out there on the top deck, the ocean stretches endlessly before me, the fresh wind blowing against my face.

Well, the bit of my face that is visible through my Formula 1-style balaclava and helmet.

I jam the pedal to the floor in a bid to overtake my rival race car drivers. These electric go-karts can hit speeds of close to 50kph, with satisfying engine revs and roars emitted through a speaker.

Supplied Spread over three decks, the Prima Speedway is the largest at sea.

With the racetrack spread over three decks of the ship, there’s plenty of straightaway for a hoon – as well as some hairpin turns that leave me feeling grateful for the protective barrier stopping me from driving overboard.

READ MORE:

* Cruise comeback: The most exciting new ships and itineraries to check out in 2022 and 2023

* First-time cruise: 5 tips for a great voyage

* Cruise sneak peek: 48 hours onboard new $1 billion mega-cruise ship Norwegian Encore



This weird and wonderful activity is one of the highlights of my four days on Norwegian Prima, one of the most eagerly anticipated new cruise ships of 2022.

The ship entered service in August, and I was on her inaugural US voyage last month – a round-trip from New York, with a visit to Halifax, Canada.

The 3100-passenger ship is the first of six ships in the Prima class, Norwegian Cruise Line’s first new class of ships in close to a decade.

Supplied Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s new Prima class.

Prima isn’t the biggest ship in the brand’s fleet – in fact, it’s significantly smaller than ships in the previous class. But it’s been carefully designed to offer an elevated experience, with more guest space, and plenty of flashy new features, while taking some existing favourites to the next level (other Norwegian ships have racetracks, for instance – but Prima’s is the largest).

Here’s what else you’ll find onboard.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The go-kart racing was my favourite activity on the ship.

The cabins

Norwegian Prima is said to boast some of the most spacious accommodation at sea. My balcony stateroom on the 14th deck was comparable to standard hotel room, measuring 21 square metres. It had a queen bed, two-seater sofa, desk and mini fridge.

Rooms are cleverly designed with lots of storage, including space under the bed for suitcases, a generous wardrobe, and plenty of shelves and cubbies for toiletries in the surprisingly roomy bathroom.

Balconies are small – there’s room for two seats and a little round table – but private. On this particular itinerary, it was too chilly for me to spend much time out on it, but I appreciated having the option to open the door for some fresh air.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff My balcony stateroom felt no different to a hotel room on land.

Below the balcony stateroom category, there are oceanview rooms with a porthole, and inside rooms with no windows. Prima also offers studio rooms that have been specifically designed for solo travellers.

There are more spacious suites with larger balconies, too, or for the most exclusive experience, guests can book The Haven. This luxurious enclave consists of 107 suites, accessed via private elevators.

The Haven guests also enjoy 24-hour butler service, and have their own special facilities, including a private restaurant and lounge, and a sundeck with a spectacular infinity pool at the aft of the ship.

Food and drinks

Five venues are included in your fare. The most exciting free option is the Indulge Food Hall, a brand-new concept for the cruise line.

This buzzing dining area features 11 vendors showcasing different cuisines, from Indian (my top pick) to Mexican to Texas barbecue. Dishes are ordered via tablets, and delivered to your table.

Supplied You can order dishes from all over the world via tablets at the Indulge Food Hall.

The two main dining rooms, Hudson’s and The Commodore Room, offer the same fixed menu. Hudson’s, with its floor-to-ceiling windows offering gorgeous views at the aft of the ship, was my favourite spot to dine – and I was happy to make repeat visits for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Rounding out the complimentary venues are The Local, which offers pub fare, and Surfside Cafe & Grill, where you can head for the classic cruise buffet experience. I made the mistake of venturing there for breakfast one morning, and it was chaotic – the only time I really felt aware of the fact I was in a confined environment with 2000 people – but staff dealt with spillover guests by seating them in an empty restaurant nearby.

Prima also has eight specialty restaurant – that is, venues that cost extra to dine at. There are some familiar favourites from other Norwegian ships, like fancy French restaurant Le Bistro, as well as some new offerings, like the cruise line’s first Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Palomar.

These venues were in hot demand, so I tried Hasuki, another new specialty spot that offers a teppanyaki experience. With a team of Tina Turner-singing, utensil-spinning, egg-throwing – and unabashedly non-Japanese – chefs, what it lacked in authenticity it made up for by being such good fun.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The teppanyaki restaurant might not be authentic, but it’s a lot of fun.

Several bars, both indoor and outdoor, are dotted around the ship. The standout in terms of uniqueness is the Metropolitan Bar, with its zero-waste cocktails, made from scraps rescued from the kitchen, like banana peels and imperfect croissants.

There's also a full-service Starbucks, located in the atrium. I don’t understand the appeal myself, but based on the queues, it’s a welcome addition.

But my favourite spot for a hot or cold beverage was the Observation Lounge. Located on the 17th deck, overlooking the bow of the ship, and with an array of plush seating options, I loved sitting back and taking in the views. As well as the bar, light snacks are available here, including freshly baked cookies.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Head to the Observation Lounge for the views, stay for the cookies.

Activities

You shouldn’t suffer from cabin fever on this ship. As well as the rip-roaring racing fun to be had on the Prima Speedway, the ship also has the fastest slides at sea, in the form of The Rush and The Drop. Both are dry slides, so you don’t need to wear your togs.

The Drop has been dubbed the “world’s first free-fall dry slide at sea”, and to anyone whose cabin was in the vicinity of it, I have to apologise. That experience, which sees you bundled into a canvas bag and placed in a vertical tube, before the floor gives way, propelling you down 10 decks of the ship, had me scream-yodelling the whole way down.

An indoor virtual reality gaming complex, Galaxy Pavilion, offers more thrills in the form of 14 different attractions, including a high-tech golf simulator and two escape rooms.

For more old-school fun, you can head to The Stadium, for classic games like pickleball, shuffleboard, ping pong and even beer pong. There’s also a nine-hole mini-golf course and a darts lounge.

Another industry first can be found in the Mandara Spa – a charcoal sauna, one of several thermal suites on offer. The entire facility is spectacular, with a relaxation area at the very front of the ship, and two pools – a vitality pool, and a salt water flotation pool – beneath a two-storey indoor waterfall.

Supplied The spa boasts two pools and several thermal suites – including the first charcoal sauna at sea.

The cooler temperatures on this sailing meant I didn’t get an opportunity to test Prima’s outdoor pools, which include two infinity pools, one on each side of the ship. But I saw several guests making the most of the infinity hot tubs.

And if you want to stretch your legs, another cool new feature on this ship is the “Oceanwalk” glass bridges along each side of the eighth deck, which make you feel as though you’re walking on the water.

Entertainment

An unexpected highlight for me was the entertainment on offer at the Prima Theatre.

I was under the impression that cruise shows consisted of cheesy cabaret numbers and magic tricks. I didn’t realise Norwegian is known for its Broadway-quality productions, and on this particular cruise I got to see Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. It was right up there with anything back in the Big Apple – I would know, I went to see Chicago on actual Broadway the night before we departed.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff When the shows are finished, Prima Theatre transforms into an epic nightclub.

A couple of nights later, I returned to the theatre for Noise Boys – a beatboxing, tap dancing extravaganza plucked straight from the Edinburgh Film Festival.

If you’re looking for some late-night fun, the Prima Theatre has a surprise in store – the three-storey venue transforms into an epic nightclub, complete with a moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and projects a kaleidoscope of colourful lights across the dance floor.

There’s also a stand-up comedy club (which also hosts karaoke nights), and live music can be found on the ship every night, both in the atrium, and at Syd Norman’s Pour House, which has its own house band.

Who will love it

Prima proves cruise ships don’t have to go bigger to be better. If you want a ship that has all the fun features you’d find on a larger vessel, but with a more boutique vibe and plenty of intimate pockets where you can escape the crowds, then Prima ticks all the boxes.

The routes

In 2023, Norwegian Prima will offer a range of itineraries in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

One to book

Book an 11-day cruise from New York to Iceland on Norwegian Prima, departing on May 14, 2023, from $3730 per person. For more information visit ncl.com.

The writer was a guest of Norwegian Cruise Line.