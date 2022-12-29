After three years without cruising, I've forgotten how to do it

Cruise lines and cruise fans love a "first at sea" feature. It might be the launch of a new cruise line or a new ship – or the introduction of a new ride, touchless technology, virtual balcony cabins, an onboard brewery or, really, anything new and worth celebrating.

In the case of Carnival Splendor's recent cruise from Sydney to Tangalooma (Moreton Island), it is the first Australian cruise for the ship post-pandemic – the first for nearly three years. It is also the first ship to arrive in Sydney Harbour carrying international passengers – Splendor has sailed from Seattle and many US passengers are on board for at least one or more cruises on the ship in local waters.

Meanwhile, in another first for the cruise line, CCL's newly acquired Carnival Luminosa has sailed out of Brisbane on its inaugural Australian season.

Onboard Splendor, our small group gathers for dinner at Fahrenheit 555, the specialty steakhouse restaurant near the top of the ship on Deck 11. After three enormous courses and a lively demonstration of Cake Art, I discover I've left my keycard in my cabin. This is the sort of rookie mistake I haven't made in many years of cruising – not quite a first at sea but hopefully the last.

Despite the gloomy weather forecasts I'd been obsessively following before Splendor set sail, we are blessed with sunshine and clear skies. This is when I find I make rookie mistake No.2 – packing a small bag with clothes exclusively for cool, rainy conditions instead of preparing for all kinds of weather. Where are my shorts and T-shirts when I need them? I even forgot sunblock, although I had packed a swimsuit – mostly for snorkelling at Tangalooma Resort on Moreton Island.

But I'm determined to give the Green Lightning waterslide a go, until a young boy ahead of me says the slide is too scary for him. So I forego that opportunity and instead, take an 11.3-metre freefall drop, ride the punishing curves to scream down the Yellow Twister instead.

Jonathan Payne/wikimedia commons Carnival Splendor can hold more than 3000 passengers.

Rookie mistake No.3 is deciding to sail on a large ship that's booked to the max, not only because so many cruisers have been unable to cruise locally for so long but also because it sails over a long weekend during school holidays. I quickly realise that Splendor's Serenity Retreat poolside area at the aft of the ship on Deck 9 is my happy place, complemented by a lengthy stint in the Cloud 9 spa for a very reasonable $60 day pass. I have the thermal suite's Laconium room to myself for a good hour or more and lolling around in the Thalassotherapy pool as the water sloshes back and forth with the ship's movement is therapeutically soothing.

Ultimately, I rediscover a simple rule – if you don't like crowds, pick a smaller ship (and expect to pay higher fares) and check a calendar for school holiday dates before you book. As cruising has grown and diversified over recent years – and changed even more since Covid-19 – there is a cruise style and ship to suit pretty much every lifestyle and budget.

Russell Quinn Carnival Splendor has several waterslides on board, including Green Lightning and Yellow Twister.

If you're contemplating a cruise for the first time, seek advice about what you will enjoy most. Talk to cruising friends, read reviews, consult a specialist cruise travel agent – that bargain fare might not be good value if you end up loathing the experience. We all make mistakes, rookie or otherwise, and this is the first one to avoid.

Details at carnival.com.au

Sally Macmillan travelled as a guest of Carnival Cruise Line.

- traveller.com.au