New NZ-bound cruise takes in 50 destinations over 16 weeks

MSC Magnifica will sail to 50 destinations in 21 countries over 116 nights and 57 days at sea.

If you have dreamed of cruising around the world, there is a new option to do so with extreme indulgence.

MSC Cruises, known for its extended cruises and luxurious ships, has announced its latest cruiser, The MSC Magnifica will sail to 50 destinations in 21 countries over 116 nights and 57 days at sea.

If you’re interested in taking the 16-week trip, MSC has priced the experience at US$13,200 (NZ$21,400) per person. The Magnifica will set sail in January 2025 and have passengers in international waters until April.

The Magnifica is the second of MSC’s global cruise boats. The MSC Preziosa will be en route for a worldwide sail in 2024. Travel and Leisure states the ship will take guests to “56 destinations on a 120-day cruise starting in Rome. Countries visited during this journey include Argentina, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Jordan.” The extra four days on Preziosa increase its price tag to US$17,199 per person.

MSC Cruises The indoor pool on the MSC Magnifica.

The company announced The Magnifica on Wednesday and revealed the ship would stop in 22 destinations that have never been on an MSC world cruise itinerary before. The resort of the sea will be able to hold approximately 3200 passengers and house them in 1279 rooms.

Insider provided a snapshot of the ship’s interior. Travellers can begin their journey from one of four ports – Rome or Genoa, Italy; Marseille, France; or Barcelona, Spain.

The ship will spend extended time in Australia and New Zealand. They will cross the Indian Ocean to see historical destinations like Aqaba, Jordan, Luxor, Egypt, and the Suez Canal.

While waking up in different parts of the world seems exciting as it, the ship offers endless onboard activities to keep guests occupied. Within the 16 levels are a bowling alley, mini golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, 11 bars/lounges, five gourmet restaurants and a 4D movie theatre.

You can book your stateroom on The Magnifica at MSC’s website.

MSC Cruises The theatre on MSC Magnifica.

- The Charlotte Observer