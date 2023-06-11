Virgin Voyages' new cruise ship, Resilient Lady, sets itself apart as a mermaid in a sea of fish

There's a new cruise ship headed to New Zealand waters this summer.

There’s one new cruise ship making its way to New Zealand waters this summer which is not for the kids. Stuff reporter Rachel Thomas was on Resilient Lady’s maiden voyage in Greece to see the ship acting like a mermaid in a sea of fish.

The first crew member I see is a man in little red shorts, suspenders and a sequin top hat, quelling my fears I’m in for a week of stuffy elitism.

It soon becomes clear sequin-man was a sign of what’s to come – Resilient Lady is camp, indulgent and here to entertain.

Rachel Thomas Rachel Thomas preparing to board Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady.

Resilient Lady is the third of four new vessels in the latest offering from the Sir Richard Branson-founded cruise line, meant to appeal to people who would never have dreamt of setting foot on a cruise ship.

Branson has thrown out aspects of traditional cruising – with its three-hour dinner theatres, all-you-can-eat buffets, ballroom dancing and family-friendly attractions – in favour of adults-only ships inspired by the phrase ‘super-yacht glamour for all’.

Supplied Resilient Lady has made her maiden voyage in Greece.

This means more than 20 elite restaurants, Edinburgh Fringe-quality entertainment, poolside dance parties, ‘wellness’ pools and fancy fitness classes up the wazoo.

Resilient Lady and her sisters are not trying to be new cruise ships, they are trying to be new luxury travel destinations.

Minutes after we embark, we’re told a secret: open the Virgin app, shake your phone and a bottle of Champagne will appear. This is hedonism on tap. This will be no problem at all.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff There is no shortage of Champagne on Resilient Lady.

The cabins

My favourite thing about my Sea Terrace cabin – the most common type on the ship – is a button. Pressing it – on the wall or on an iPad – opens the curtains to the balcony, where a red hammock and I ride out my jet lag.

When the terrace door is open, the aircon shuts off to save energy. (Virgin says it’s also using technology to transform heat from the engines to clean energy and is purifying waste water to help sustainability efforts.)

The balcony itself is snug but had space for two people, but the room itself does not feel pokey, at about 20sqm.

Supplied Night mode in a Sea Terrace cabin.

The large TVs are operated with iPads that lets guests tweak lighting settings to accommodate your hangover or photo shoot. A personal favourite – ‘get it on’ – plays a little jazz before subtle neon lighting appears over the bed.

The toilet space is slightly bigger than an Air New Zealand aeroplane bathroom, although the dual-head shower is roomy enough.

Small touches like the retractable washing line that hang across the shower certainly come in handy, as does the wardrobe and drawer space.

At the high end, there are 63 VIP RockStar Quarters and 15 Mega RockStar Quarters on board, which come with king-size beds, complementary bars, record players and a RockStar ‘agent’ dedicated to meet your every need.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff A VIP RockStar suite, which includes a complementary bar.

Some VIP suites have their own private spa and a second, guest bathroom and each VIP sailor gets access to the exclusive deck ‘Richard’s Rooftop’ which serves free Moet every day between 5pm and 6pm.

What’s on board

The entertainment schedule has strong ‘go big or go home’ energy. Signature shows Another Rose, Persephone and Miss Behave each transport audiences to parallel worlds of cabaret, storied acrobatics and a game show where nothing means anything.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Acrobatic feats in Another Rose, a show that redefines dinner theatre.

Another Rose is dinner theatre on an acid trip – there’s people spinning from the ceiling, shifting tables and performers almost landing in your lap.

This is the only show that costs extra, but just over $80 includes bottomless bubbles and a beautiful multi-course meal which is my food highlight of the trip.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Sequin-clad dancers in the signature show, Persephone.

Performers and performances alike go out of their way to celebrate diversity and difference, which even the older passengers seem to embrace.

Resident diva, Miss Titty Kaka, effortlessly carries the audience on an 80-minute drag show.

There is drag queen bingo, karaoke, mixology classes, even the world’s first cruise ship-based tattoo and piercing parlour.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Miss Titty Kaka takes the audience around the world.

Plenty of thought has gone into the fitness offerings too. If the free yoga, cycling, HIIT or dance classes don’t appeal, there are multiple gyms on board for weights and cardio, an open-air adult playground, even an outdoor running track.

If, like me, you need to be tricked into exercising, there are tasteful gimmicks like the 90s boy band dance class or 80s workout experience where you can live out your spandex, fluoro headband-clad dreams.

To make life easy, a wristband serves as my room key, credit card and way on and off the ship at ports. This works seamlessly. The app does not – which causes some headaches given it’s the main method for booking classes, making reservations and ordering food.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Persephone is one of multiple free shows included in the ticket.

In response, Virgin spokesperson Cameron Smith says ways to improve the functionality of the app and wi-fi are constantly in motion and there are ways around it if needed – like booking restaurants or classes in person and picking up hard copies of daily agendas, which were easy to find on the ship.

The food

In keeping with the theme of a luxury destination, hotel operations vice president, Anders Karlsson, says Virgin wants guests to compare restaurants with those in Berlin and New York City, not ones they would find on other cruise ships.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The beetroot dish at Test Kitchen onboard Resilient Lady.

The largest restaurant has 220 seats and each has a unique aesthetic, from the black and white floors of Razzle Dazzle to the industrial kitchen fit-out of Test Kitchen or the brooding corners of Pink Agave.

There is a New Zealand hero here – Michelin-starred Kiwi chef Matt Lambert is behind the menu for Test Kitchen.

Jordan Bernstein, food and beverage director says Test Kitchen’s food is inspired by exploratory cuisine. There is one six-course menu option each day, with high-end dishes described simply as ‘corn’ or ‘beetroot’ and extreme attention to detail and flavour elements.

Supplied Pink Agave has a broody feel, one of multiple unique restaurant on board.

The best part is all food is included in the ticket price, as are basic hot drinks and soda. Booze is extra, but feels like less of an injury when you don’t need to hold back on the food options.

To stem food waste from our predictable gluttony, food is served in smaller portions and the traditional cruise ship buffet is gone in favour of a food hall.

This certainly has some teething problems with service and wait times on our maiden voyage. But, if you have to rush out, a range of bento boxes with berries, yoghurt, fruit, sushi, or salad, are on offer in reusable containers.

Kyle Valenta/Supplied Resilient Lady at night, saying Ahoy.

The New Zealand bit

Resilient Lady is the first Virgin ship to break Tasman waters, with 12 cruises scheduled over New Zealand’s summer, when the ship will be based in Melbourne.

The five-night maiden voyage will go ahead on December 11 from Melbourne to Tasmania and back.

The first trip to include New Zealand ports will begin on December 29 with a 14-night trip, visiting Melbourne, Burnie, Hobart, Sydney, Picton, Napier, Tauranga and Auckland. Virgin has cancelled some other New Zealand trips in late January and February, opting for more round trips from Melbourne and Sydney instead.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Resilient Lady (middle right) will swap Greek ports for Australia and New Zealand ports this summer. Pictured off Santorini.

The cost

A Sea Terrace cabin is priced at about $3500 for Resilient Lady’s five-night MerMaiden voyage (as Virgin calls maiden voyages) from Melbourne on December 11.

There are two-night options from Melbourne to Burnie where cabins start from $1350.

Cabins on the first voyage to New Zealand start from $11,200 for the 14-night journey.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The adults-only ship is setting itself apart from other cruises.

All tickets include all food, fitness classes, essential drinks, basic wi-fi, most on-board shows and entertainment. Some deals offer $600 onboard credit. See: virginvoyages.com

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer travelled courtesy of Virgin Voyages.