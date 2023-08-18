How to make the most of travelling by river

The world's first river cruise designed for younger travellers has set sail: think parties, yoga, wine tasting, cocktail classes, sleep-ins, an ice bar and silent discos (video published May 2018).

River cruising is an easy way to explore, and an agreeable one. You get boutique-hotel amenities without the hassle of packing and moving every day, and glorious landscapes slide by without your having to exert the slightest effort.

To make the most of your holiday afloat, remember you’re on a river-cruise ship, and not confined against your will to a floating prison.

You don’t get sent to the naughty corner if you don’t join the organised shore excursions, which can sometimes be little more than bland overviews – though this is changing as cruise companies offer more special-interest and active tours.

In any event, take a half-day off occasionally for your own adventure, especially when revisiting places you’ve been before, or pursuing a particular passion. This is easy on river cruises, which often dock within walking distance of town centres.

You aren’t an inmate with only occasional chances at day release. You can get off river-cruise ships any time you like when it’s in port, which is most of the daytime. Escape for an early-morning or post-dinner walk and you’ll be well rewarded.

There’s no curfew. Port towns can have a very different and rather charming atmosphere after dark, so set out after dinner to admire the illuminations or enjoy the nightlife – though keep an eye on your ship’s departure time should it be sailing overnight.

Supplied Don’t worry if you’re a first-time cruiser. There are no demerit points for not knowing how things work.

Pack light. Unless you live in a Tokyo apartment, you’ll find cabin space and storage limited. Besides, how many pairs of shoes do you really need? Bring a good book instead; river ships don’t have the lively atmosphere or amenities of ocean ships.

Food on board never runs out. Passengers queue for the buffet lunch like schoolkids worried they’ll miss a treat. Instead, take a seat, have a drink, relax. The rush only lasts 10 minutes, and nobody has ever starved on a river cruise. And while the food on board is often hard to resist, leave some space to enjoy a coffee and pastry onshore so you can soak up the local ambience.

Don’t worry if you’re a first-time cruiser. There are no demerit points for not knowing how things work. Staff are always on hand, and regular fellow cruisers won’t hesitate to explain how things happen; who doesn’t like to be a know-it-all?

The lovely staff member in a uniform hunkered in the lobby’s corner desk is the ship’s concierge. He or she is like the Rain Man when it comes to port information, so be certain to ask.

If you like on-board downtime, book a trip in the upstream direction. The ship travels more slowly, with more time on the river. Those eager to explore should sail downstream, as there’s generally more time in port.

Finally, don’t rush off when the cruise ends. Arrival destinations such as Amsterdam, New Orleans or Ho Chi Minh City merit much more time, and you’ll regret not booking a hotel night or two.

- traveller.com.au