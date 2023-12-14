There's a new cruise lasting 1301 days. Here's how much a room costs

A cruise line which is promising to visit 425 ports in 147 countries over three-and-a-half years has made a rather important purchase – it’s bought a ship.

Villa Vie Residences has announced it has acquired the MS Braemar from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and has given it a new name, Villa Vie Odyssey.

With sailing due to start in May 2024, here’s a quick look at the latest once-in-a-lifetime worldwide cruise.

Latest? Haven’t I heard something recently about a three-year cruise?

You may have, but it ended up a bit of a damp squib. The operator Life at Sea Cruises had to cancel its planned 1095-day sailing last month because it couldn’t find a ship to sail on. The warning signs started last year when some of the founding executive team at Life at Sea left.

Villa Vie Residences/Supplied A render of the pool deck.

Where did they go?

They jumped ship (sorry) and set up Villa Vie Residences.

Ah, they kept the theme going. So what’s different this time?

Well, firstly, they say they have a ship. The newly named Villa Vie Odyssey can host 924 passengers in 485 cabins, sorry, I mean “villas” as the cruise blurb states. The ship itself has been knocking around since 1992, but has had a few big updates and refurbishments, and will undergo more ahead of the sailing.

And secondly, the pricing is described as a “unique, pay-as-you-go concept”, whereby you don’t need to spend all 1301 days on board. You can pay for segments of the itinerary. Also, you can rent or buy the cabins, sorry villas.

OK, sounds expensive, hit me with some numbers.

It all starts at just US$89 or NZ$145 per person, per day. All-inclusive.

Villa Vie Residences/Supplied A render of the balcony villa.

What? The price of a quiet meal for two these days?

The cost of living crisis will probably not worry the folks interested in this cruise. US$89 per person per day is for an inside cabin. It starts at US$119 for outside cabins and US$199 for balconies, and travellers can choose from 16 different segments which range from 35 to 120 days. Or you can do the whole 1301 days for just over US$115,000.

You can buy an internal villa for US$99,000, US$149,000 for an outdoor room and US$249,000 for a balcony. There are also monthly fees (US$1750 per person at double occupancy, US$2500, or US$4000 respectively), and the villas can be rented out when the owner isn’t on board.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Holland America Line's Noordam cruise ship was in Timaru on Monday.

How long do you own the cabin?

The “villa” is for 15 years, or the estimated life of the ship.

OK, so what’s on board? How am I going to fill my time between stops?

There are three restaurants, four lounges and eight bars. There’s also a pool with four jacuzzis, and for those who will need to work off some of those meals, a spa and fitness centre. If you need to work, there’s a business centre and you can stay in touch with friends and loved ones with Starlink and Viasat 3 internet access.

There’s also golf.

Wait? What?

The ship will have an “onboard golf simulator and tours and classes led by a Master PGA Professional”.

Villa Vie Residences/Supplied There are three restaurants onboard.

What’s included in the price?

All your meals and soft drinks, as well as booze at dinner. Also included is wi-fi and any medical visits, although any actual medicines or procedures will be extra. Weekly housekeeping and bi-weekly laundry service are part of the package.

Will we be saying ‘Kia Ora’ to the ship and its passengers?

Yes, there’s a scheduled visit around these parts in the Australia to Bali segment from February 21-April 30, 2026, which will include Auckland, Wellington, Lyttleton, Dunedin and Milford Sound.

What to say onboard.

(Excitedly) “Which port are we stopping at tomorrow?”

What not to say onboard.

“I hate our neighbours.”