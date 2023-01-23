Lesser-explored spots from the Hauraki Gulf to Northland

Want to have a tropical island escape without leaving New Zealand? Try this...

Many a road trip is made northwards to see the sights of Auckland and Northland. I discover its landscapes, history and more ‘off the beaten track’ spots a different way, on Heritage Expeditions’ Islands of the Hauraki Gulf cruise.

Leaving a serene-looking Auckland City, bush-covered Rangitoto to port and Mission Bay starboard, we pass Bean Rock Lighthouse perched on timber legs in the harbour. Built in 1871, the verandahed cottage, the light on its roof, is New Zealand’s last wooden cottage lighthouse.

Eleanor Hughes Pekapeka Bay from the Duke's Nose, Whangaroa Harbour.

There’s farmland on Motutapu; to the south the grassy slopes of Browns Island, then Motuihe. Waiheke stretches far; whitish cliffs topped by greenery, anchored boats cluttering tranquil bays. Rakino gives shelter overnight.

We arrive at predator-free Tiritiri Matangi before the ferry from Auckland giving time to view fluffy little blue penguins in nesting boxes nearby the wharf. A guided bush walk on Wattle Track gives viewings of saddleback, tūī, kererū, stitchbird, bellbird, kākāriki and a sleepy morepork.

The Visitor and Education Centre is dwarfed by one of New Zealand’s oldest lighthouses still in operation, dating from 1865. The watchtower looks out at distant, shadowy blots - Waiheke, The Noises, Hunua Ranges, Beachlands, Rangitoto. Little Barrier, Great Barrier, Kawau and the Coromandel Peninsula. Seven takahē, several of them chicks, stalk in long grass nearby.

Eleanor Hughes Bean Rock Lighthouse, Auckland.

We skirt the southern, rocky shoreline of Little Barrier; sheer, stark cliffs covered with squiggly lines like writhing worms rise from the sea. Peaks jut above dense bush. We don’t land, visits are only allowed with an authorised guide. The island became a wildlife sanctuary in 1897. It’s home to 14 different reptile species and native birds include kiwi.

Great Barrier is larger than envisaged. Small, scattered rocky islands, at the mouth of Man of War Passage are picturesque. Anchored in Port Fitzroy, we walk to Kaiaraara Hut, part of the 2-3 day Aotea Track, and return.

Afternoon is spent crossing streams and short bridges on the Glenfern Loop Track in Glenfern Sanctuary, an 83-hectare regional park. A side track brings me to a suspension bridge leading to a platform above the canopy surrounding a giant kauri, around 600 years old. It gives glimpses of Port Fitzroy. Further on, looking down into the bay from Sunset Rock, the indigo sea is striking.

Twenty-five kilometres northwest of Great Barrier, Mokohinau Island’s Lighthouse, built 1883, sits on Burgess Island (one of the Mokohinau Islands) and only accessible by private boat. A 40-minute walk leads to the lighthouse and World War II military installations.

Three and a half hours later Poor Knights Islands loom. Anchoring, we take an inflatable to Rikoriko Cave, the world’s largest sea cave. A cobalt blue sea at the entrance, inside there’s enough light to discern green hues splashing the ceiling. A purplish line skirts the interior just above crystal clear water.

Eleanor Hughes Cape Brett Lighthouse and DOC Hut, formerly the lighthouse keeper's cottage.

Whangaruru Harbour, between the Bay of Islands and Whangārei, is sprinkled with a handful of dwellings in bays. It offers a peaceful stopover before heading northwards passing dramatic coastline. Whitewater sprays up against bare rock; distant, green rolling hills look peaceful.

Tucked in horseshoe-shaped Whangamumu Harbour, Whangamumu Whaling Station operated in the late 1800s/early 1900s with up to 60 whales caught in a season. Photos at the remains, including a vat and boiler, show a whale being hauled up the slipway, parts of which still head into the sea. The site is accessible from Rawhiti Road via Whangamumu Track.

Cape Brett Lighthouse stands 150m above sea level, halfway up a steep slope near the end of Cape Brett Walkway. The DOC hut, once the lighthouse keeper’s cottage, nestles above a plunging cliff at the base of the slope.

Eleanor Hughes Piercy Island, Hole in the Rock.

Off the tip of Cape Brett Peninsula is Piercy Island, the Hole in the Rock. Its southern side resembles an elephant, its trunk reaching down into turquoise water.

We lunch in Deep Water Cove, from where the Cape Brett Walkway can be accessed via a water-taxi drop-off. The former HMNZ Canterbury was sunk here forming an artificial reef. Dive groups are preparing to explore.

Moturua Island lies in central Bay of Islands, part of the Bay of Islands Maritime and Historic Park. Predator-free, we spot a number of native birds including a banded rail as we circumnavigate the island, a 1.5-hour walk of 4.6km. Gun emplacements from WWII look out to other islands.

Northwest, we anchor in Rangihou Bay, where the first Christian missionary service was held in 1814. Marsden Cross, just up from the shoreline, commemorates this and can be reached by road via a short walk.

Eleanor Hughes Motuarohia Island, or Roberton Island.

Further north, Cavalli Islands lie two miles off the mainland, with twenty-two named islands in the group. The main one, Motukawanui Island is open to the public with a hut that can be rented. North of it, and west of Hamaruru Island, is the sunken wreck of the Rainbow Warrior. A memorial, which includes the ship’s propellers, is prominent on the hill at Mātauri Bay where a camping ground spreads above the white sandy beach. Caravans and tents clutter Tauranga Bay’s coastline.

Black cliffs mark the narrow entrance to Whangaroa Harbour; gun emplacements overlook it. We veer right into turquoise Pekapeka Bay where towering rock formations are mystical. The DOC Lane Cove Hut, accessed via a 5.2km trail near Totara North or water-taxi from Whangaroa, sits on the waterfront at Ranfurly Bay where we begin a 750m ascent of Kaiaraara Rock, known as the Duke’s Nose. It takes around 45 minutes, the last stretch an almost vertical rock face with a metal pole drilled into it the only way up. But views are worth it. Turquoise water lies placid, bush-covered fingers of land hemming it. Stunning.

Eleanor Hughes Kaiaraara Rock, known as the Duke’s Nose.

Returning to the Bay of Islands, I walk the Pateke Loop on Urupukapuka Island. Between sightings of pūkeko, saddleback, tūī, and fantail between Otiao, Urupukapuka and Paradise Bays’ white sand beaches, there are numerous spots to view the island’s cliff coastline and outlying islands.

Motuarohia Island, or Roberton Island, was discovered by Captain Cook in 1769. Information boards along a 15-minute trail leading to an old pa site tell of Cook’s meeting with Māori here. I look out to islands in a sea of mingling blues and down onto the lagoon nestled in the middle of Motuarohia where snapper, blue moki and other small fish can be seen when snorkelling.

We disembark at Opua the following morning, getting a passing glimpse of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Russell. It’s been a great way to see some less explored spots in the Hauraki Gulf and Northland.

Fact file:

Heritage Expeditions’ Islands of the Hauraki Gulf cruise starts from $5995 per person. See: heritage-expeditions.com

The writer was a guest of Heritage Expeditions.