Save & Splurge: A cruise for every kind of budget

Whip around islands on a houseboat, float down Europe’s second-longest river or take a guided excursion to the white continent.

Overnight Adventure Cruises, The Rock

Bay of Islands operator The Rock has two different adventure cruises leaving from Paihia, including six-hour day trips and overnight excursions.

You’ll have 22 hours on the former car ferry-turned-houseboat to sit back and relax or try various water sports.

READ MORE:

* Room with a view: Onboard Avalon Waterways' Poetry II cruising the Rhone river

* Hoist the mainsail: Five live-aboard vessels you can charter this summer

* Six ways to get out on the water in Marlborough



Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the price, which will certainly take the pressure off during the kaimoana foraging experience. Pay $1628 for up to 5 people. See: rocktheboat.co.nz

Danube Delights, Emerald Cruises

123RF Sail the Danube River from Budapest.

See four countries over eight days on this cruise along Europe's second-longest river.

Departing Budapest, the river cruise floats between some of Central Europe’s most beautiful cities, villages and castle ruins before disembarking in Nuremberg.

The trip includes all onboard meals, the choice of sightseeing excursions - from guided city walks to riverside cycling - and onboard entertainment. From $4075 for twin occupancy. See: emeraldcruises.co.nz

VIP Antarctica Cruise, Viva Expeditions

Supplied Expect to see plenty of wildlife on the cruise.

On this guided expedition to Antarctica you'll have 10 days at sea with former prime minister Sir John Key and polar adventurer Professor Mike Stroud.

The round trip from Buenos Aires onboard the brand-new Ocean Albatros will navigate the Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands.

The luxury vessel has 95 staterooms and suites, a swimming pool, polar spa, gym and bar. Triple cabins start from $17,995 per person. See: vivaexpeditions.com