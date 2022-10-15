Take your time and cruise through Australia's Kimberley region

The Kimberley is an otherworld, a frontier so far-flung the journey feels like its own interminable destination. But perseverance pays off. From Perth you fly into the state’s northwestern gateway, Broome, where Roebuck Bay will sprawl beneath you in a silken sheet of gunmetal and tangerine. Keep an eye out for the saltwater crocodiles stalking its mangroves, the dugongs swaddled in seagrass and the Australian snubfin dolphins that typically congregate here.

Heat and light alchemise this landscape, turning beaches alabaster, pindan cliffs oxblood red, headlands gold and the ocean varying shades of blue: turquoise in the depths, milky in the estuaries and translucent where it laps the shore.

Between March and May 100,000 birds will descend here, enticed from the northern hemisphere by Yawuru Nagulagun/Roebuck Bay Marine Park’s nourishing bounty. The whales will follow in June. During a cruise with Broome Whale Watching you can spot plenty of year-round inhabitants cavorting in the bay: turtles, seabirds, those dome-headed “snubbies” and zebra-striped sea snakes sunning themselves on the water’s surface. Beyond the bay, where the continental shelf tips into the Indian Ocean, reef fish can be seen zipping about the corals in the Rowley Shoals. These crystalline atolls offer the security of a swimming pool during a snorkel or dive on Ponant’s Rowley Shoals Sailing Expedition out of Broome.

Tamar Sarkissian/Supplied With Ponant you can visit Paspaley's pearl farms at Kuri Bay aboard a vintage flying boat.

The region’s most fabled marine creature is the Pinctada maxima oyster, which inspired Broome’s growth as a pearl shell hub in the 19th century. Hear stories of the pearl masters and divers lured here from all over Asia and Europe on a walking tour of Chinatown with Salty Plum Social; the saloons, opium dens and gambling houses of yore are memorialised here in public artworks and street displays. Pearls now outshine their casings in the jewellery stores lining Broome’s streets, plucked from farms along the Kimberley coastline; guests on Ponant’s Northern and Southern Kimberley itineraries can learn more on a flight to Paspaley’s Kuri Bay farms aboard a vintage Grumman Mallard flying boat.

Some 60,000 years before settlers arrived here, the Yawuru people were harvesting oysters for their meat and shells. The midden at Mallingbar community is layered with discarded shells, and riji – traditional shell carvings painted with ochre – are exhibited at Broome Historical Society & Museum.

Jarrad Seng/Supplied See Aboriginal rock art up close in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The most poignant expression of this country’s ancient soul arises on a journey with Yawuru man Bart Pigram, founder of Narlijia Experiences Broome. Between March and November on the full moon, he treads a gentle path across Roebuck Bay – waterless at this time of day due to the enormous tidal fluctuations that occur here. As the moon rises, bars of light are imprinted on the damp mudflats, creating an extraordinary optical illusion: a golden staircase leading straight to its glowing surface.

Supplied Matso's serves Broome-brewed beers and tasty food.

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK

The Aarli

Broome’s Asian heritage is echoed in the menus around town. Head to The Aarli for Soft-shell Chilli Crab, Hot and Sour Mussels and Gem Taylor’s mesmerising wall art. theaarli.com.au

Matso’s Broome Brewery

Order a flight of Matso’s award-winning beers and chase it with something off the delicious menu like the moreish Satay Coleslaw Salad or Salt & Pepper Squid. matsos.com.au

Zanders

This restaurant and bar hogs the view – and so too can you. Pull up a stool, order a glass of prosecco and toast the sun as it sets. zanders.com.au

Tourism Western Australia/Supplied The Horizontal Falls are a natural wonder in the Kimberley, Western Australia.

WHAT TO EXPERIENCE

The Kimberley unrolls like an abstract canvas on a cruise along the Dampier Peninsula towards the Buccaneer Archipelago with Ponant. Don’t miss a shore excursion to the Gwion Gwion/Bradshaw rock art site. At Horizontal Falls you can race through the “horizontal waterfalls” described by David Attenborough as one of the greatest wonders of the natural world. And on a scenic flight from Kununurra, behold the beehive mounds of the Bungle Bungle Range in Purnululu National Park.

Off the ship, check out the camels and 4WDs parading en masse along Cable Beach at sunset during a walk along the water’s edge. Afterwards, settle in for a movie at the world’s oldest operating open-air picture gardens, Sun Pictures.

Tourism Western Australia/supplied The Gibb River Rd is a 630km former drovers' route between Derby (222km east of Broome) and Kununurra in the Kimberley, Western Australia.

If time is plentiful, hire a car and drive the Gibb River Rd, a 630km former drovers’ route between Derby (222km east of Broome) and Kununurra. Camp along the way, book homestead accommodation, or treat yourself to a night of glamping at Bell Gorge Wilderness Lodge within the King Leopold Ranges.

WHERE TO STAY

Cable Beach Club Resort & Spa

The beach is just steps away from this dreamy, palm-fringed hideaway. Stroll the Buddha Sanctuary ornamental garden, wallow in the adults-only Ocean Pool and drink in Broome’s famous sunset at the Sunset Bar & Grill. Or, if you’ve booked a suite, enjoy the ocean glow from the comfort of your private balcony. cablebeachclub.com

Oaks Cable Beach Resort

There’s a pool here for every member of the family: lagoon-style, infinity and a wading variety for the littlies. Prepare meals in your self-contained suite or grab breakfast and dinner at Cables Restaurant & Bar. The beach is 10 minutes away on foot or three minutes by car. oakshotels.com