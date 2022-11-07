Mal de débarquement: The side effect of cruising without a cure

Voyage by cruise ship across the Tasman Sea was never going to be smooth sailing. The stretch of water is known as one of the roughest on Earth.

We’d managed to get away with only a slight back and forth during our two days at sea, but back on dry land I was still experiencing the gentle rocking and swaying underfoot.

The feeling is what’s known as mal de débarquement (MdDS), or sickness of disembarkment syndrome, and it is a common side effect of cruising.

Instead of feeling ill at sea, this is reverse motion sickness where passengers have the illusion of rocking, swaying and bobbing upon stepping foot on solid ground – while standing absolutely still.

The syndrome is believed to be caused by prolonged exposure to motion, including boat, air and land travel. Females between the ages 30 and 60 are said to be the most susceptible. One study in 1999 found all but one patient to be middle-aged women; another testing over 100 people recorded a 9:1 female-male ratio.

Irish-American physician John Arthur Irwin alluded to mal de débarquement in 1881, observing the “unsteady gait in a not-drunken sailor during his first few hours on shore after a long and stormy voyage.”

It is still one of the least understood travel disorders.

Questions remain whether the condition originates from the brain or inner ear, however some researchers believe that the sensation is the brain failing to reboot once the movement has stopped.

As well as the feeling of riding the high seas or being thrown around like a rag doll in a washing machine, symptoms can include difficulty maintaining balance, fatigue, headaches, anxiety and difficulty focusing for an extended length of time.

In the majority of cases, the symptoms of reverse sea sickness only last a few days. My rocking symptoms were at their worst when standing still and sitting. Lying down felt like being swung like a baby in a bassinet. Luckily it was all over within a day. For some it can last weeks or months; for others it never ends.

The condition has no known cure, however some review studies suggest that carrying out passive motion can help to temporarily relieve symptoms, like walking, driving in a car, or riding a bike.

A review published in the Seminars in Neurology review journal says that there is a general consensus that medication used to treat anxiety and insomnia provides the best temporary relief by allowing sufferers to sleep and regain balance function.

It is recommended that those who feel like a bobbing buoy for more than a few days should seek advice from a medical professional.