Norwegian Spirit: The perfect cruise ship for this part of the world

The new Norwegian Prima cruise ship has a three-level racetrack, a theatre that transforms into a nightclub, and some of the scariest slides at sea.

Like most of my fellow passengers boarding the newly refurbished Norwegian spirit on a baking hot afternoon in Lautoka, Fiji, it had been three years since I’d been on a cruise ship.

That’s also the amount of time it had been since a Norwegian ship has been in Australasia.

While the spectre of Covid was all around us – (each passenger had to show proof of vaccination and increased hygiene measures were evident throughout) – there was no other indication of the virus that shut down the entire industry for close to two years.

If there’s ever an upside to a pandemic it might be that travel felt exciting again.

READ MORE:

* The ship with a three-level racetrack, food hall and the scariest slides at sea

* Cruising by yourself: Why cruise ships are great for travelling solo

* Norwegian Prima has been named the best new cruise ship of the year



Cruisers on this six-night sailing from Fiji to Sydney, were here to relax and rejuvenate and were among the first to board Norwegian Spirit in this part of the world since its NZ$158 million bow-to-stern refurbishment in 2020 - the most expensive and extensive ever undertaken by NCL.

That included 14 new venues, additional staterooms, and an expanded Mandara Spa (tip – wait until near the end of the cruise if you want to save as that’s when spa discounts are offered.)

What’s different about this refurbishment is it extends throughout the entire ship, not just the public spaces.

Essentially, as far as guests are concerned, you are sailing on a brand-new ship, not just one with a quick exterior facelift – everything, apart from the steel foundations, is new.

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Spirit sailing into Sydney Harbour.

Our balcony stateroom was in immaculate condition, smart, modern and functional – with USB chargers by the bed, plenty of storage nooks and a powerful, if small, shower complete with L’Occitane products.

The ship also offers inside cabins, ocean view cabins (without a balcony) and some impressive suites with a bath overlooking the ocean, his and her sinks, two large TVs and a separate lounge – very much like a Haven suite on other NCL ships - suites come with a butler and access to Cagney’s - NCL’s famed steak restaurant - for lunch and breakfast. (Regular NCL cruisers note - there is no Haven class on Spirit.)

Although Spirit is the smallest ship in the Norwegian fleet it still carries a tad over 2000 passengers; size-wise it’s just right. There was plenty of space to move around, no queueing at the buffet and it was easy to find a secluded space to read or just enjoy watching the Pacific glide by.

Freestyle dining

Norwegian Cruise Line Onda by Scarpetta is new to Norwegian Spirit.

Dining-wise things have been updated too. A late dinner at Onda by Scarpetta was a wonderful way to start our cruise. Scarpetta is new to Spirit and offers a range of Italian dishes, some wonderful pizza (yes, good pizza on a cruise ship!) and has been given pride of place in a specially designed space at the aft of the ship on deck 13.

The only stop on this repositioning cruise was at Dravuni, a Fijian volcanic island less than a kilometre long. Guests were tendered in to spend an unforgettable day in what can only be described as an island paradise.

No ATMs, wi-fi, tourist stalls or restaurants just the Fiji that tourist brochures promise but rarely deliver – a beautiful beach, crystal-clear waters and amazing local hospitality. Many of the island’s 150 residents were there to meet us with fresh coconut drinks, handmade crafts and songs.

Hard to top that but one way was to freshen up, grab a Starbuck’s coffee back on the ship and enjoy a steak at Cagney’s, a New York style steakhouse – and one of the five specialty restaurants on board.

It had been four years since I’d cruised on a Norwegian ship – and, like many lines have done during the enforced layoff – it seems the menus have been edited and refreshed for the better.

Norwegian Cruise Line The Local is a 24/7 American-style eatery.

There are also a number of Asian-style restaurants on Spirit, the highlight of which was the Teppanyaki, which is a show and dinner in one. Our chef managed egg juggling and singing Beatles’ songs, all while cooking perfect chicken, beef and fried rice on the grill. It was also a great opportunity to interact with our fellow cruisers - mostly from North America and Europe but with quite a few Australians on board too.

If you’re cruising on a budget complimentary dining also offered lots of options. There were amazing made-to-order omelettes to be had from the buffet dining area on deck 12 and a new addition – the 24/7 American-style eatery, The Local – became our go-to fave for a quick tasty bite, serving some of the best burgers I’ve had at sea and some pretty good fried chicken too as a one-off blue plate special on one of our first sea days.

New Spirit

Norwegian Cruise Line Balcony staterooms are smart, modern and functional.

If you’ve Googled “Norwegian Spirit” beware, you may be seeing images of the ship pre-refurbishment, which really was looking a little weary.

Disregard entirely, for the design, furnishings and the overall style of the ship ensures it keeps pace with the latest in the NCL fleet, with the premier suites designed in collaboration with the same team behind NCL’s newest ship, the much-praised, Norwegian Prima.

Service-wise Spirit has consistently ranked in the top three of all 18 Norwegian ships and our onboard experience confirmed this was more than PR hype – nothing was too much trouble. Want a plain yoghurt when there’s none at the buffet? A staff member is happy to go and get it.

Spirit may also be the cleanest ship I’ve travelled on - and an improved app service meant that most queries could be sorted online.

There was plenty to do on seas days – a large casino for those who like to gamble, an impressive unisex spa and lots of daily activities from games and puzzles to basketball and yoga by the pool - and at least four live musical acts per night in the various bars for those who want to make a night of it. There’s also a Comedy Club which doubled as a late night karaoke venue.

Norwegian Cruise Line The refurbishment includes 14 new venues.

Two pools, a well outfitted gym, jogging track and basketball court ensure those who like their vacations active are well catered for.

Nightly shows took place in the 800-seat Stardust Theatre – the illusionist duo Javi and Anahi from Spain the most memorable and they’ll be onboard throughout Spirit’s upcoming Australasian itinerary, but there was something for everyone, from a Diva showcase to old-school Broadway.

Indeed this cruise surpassed all my expectations – good food, a great onboard culture and service a few cuts above the norm.

It’s a perfect ship for this part of the world – offering just the right recipe of luxury and egalitarian charm.

Spirit saved the best for last - sailing into Sydney and gliding gracefully under the Harbour Bridge (the only NCL ship that’s able to fit under the iconic structure) on a beautiful summer’s morning – so stunning I forgot to take photos.

Fact file:

Norwegian Spirit has multiple sailings departing New Zealand and Australia in 2023/2024. Fares start from $2103 per person. For more information on sailings onboard Norwegian Spirit, visit ncl.com/nz/en

Staying safe: In Australia and New Zealand all guests aged 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative Covid-19 antigen test within 24 hours of the embarkation date.

Sustainability: Ocean cruising has an impact on the Earth's waterways. NCL contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its day-to-day operations to achieve a more sustainable future, including water conservation and waste management.

The writer was hosted by Norwegian Cruise Line.