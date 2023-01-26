Cruise ship passengers lap up Nelson's attractions

The cruise ship Azamara Quest at Port Nelson is one of three to visit Nelson this week.

Cruise ship passengers embraced the chance to take in the Nelson region’s sights and track down good coffee with three ships visiting Port Nelson this week.

The Seabourn Odyssey spent the day in Nelson on Wednesday, the Azamara Quest docked on Thursday morning and on Saturday it is Europa II’s turn to tie up at the port.

Nelson Regional Development Agency’s visitor destination manager Tracee Neilson said it was good to hear different accents back in town and see the vibrancy the passengers added to the region.

She had received really-good anecdotal feedback from retailers about the visits so far.

Passengers had returned to the ship clutching shopping bags and had been keen to get on shore to find good cafe quality coffee. They had also indicated they were interested in checking out the art on offer in Nelson.

While some passengers opted to check out the central city, other passengers had enjoyed trips to the different attractions around the region including the Abel Tasman National Park, Cable Bay Adventure Park, Tasman’s Great Taste Trail and the Nelson Classic Car Museum.

Passengers were mainly from Australia, Britain, The USA and Germany.

Neilson said a pop-up information centre at the 1903 square had been manned to help direct the tourists to the region’s and city’s highlights. This followed the hibernation of the city’s iSite earlier this year.

Seven cruise ships are set to visit the region this summer. They are the first cruise ships to visit in two years due to the Covid pandemic.