Travel Insider: Key points to consider when booking a family cruise

Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises, says that choosing a cruise for your family holiday can be the perfect combination of relaxation, adventure and family time. With many all-inclusive, affordable options, cruising is a fun, flexible and convenient way to holiday as a family, where you can visit a number of destinations while only unpacking once!

Cruising is becoming a hugely popular holiday choice for the whole family, with multi-generational family travel also on the rise with families seeking affordable ways to holiday together.

Simply unpack once while visiting multiple destinations. Enjoy all-day dining, complimentary entertainment, and relax while the kids meet new friends at Kids Clubs. What’s not to love?

With endless entertainment at your fingertips, kids of all ages are guaranteed to be entertained from dusk to dawn. You’ll find everything from water slides, and water parks to deck games, table tennis, and movie nights.

For thrill-seekers, P&O’s Edge Adventure Park even offers ziplining, walking the plank, rock wall climbing, and more. Check your ship’s newsletter for the daily schedule, and you won’t miss a thing.

Supplied Marguerite Fitzgerald is the president of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises.

Kids Clubs are also an excellent opportunity for kids to enjoy supervised, age-appropriate activities such as crafts, sports, video games, and themed parties. They also afford parents time to discover adults-only retreats, cocktail-making workshops, and over 18s late-night performances.

When it comes to accommodation, ask about family-friendly options to suit your budget. There are many options from bunk rooms to dedicated family cabins, and interconnecting rooms for older kids who prefer their own space. My number one cabin organisation tip is to bring a pop-up laundry basket – keep everyone accountable for a tidy cabin.

The ease of cruising really does provide incredible opportunities to introduce young cruisers to exciting new cultures, and the wider world around them. Explore Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Norfolk Island with P&O Cruises, departing from Auckland.