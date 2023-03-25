Save & Splurge: Themed river cruises for every appetite and budget

Christmas on the Danube, Viking River Cruises

Christmas is the overarching theme of this cruise along Europe’s second-longest river.

The eight-day trip from Budapest sails through the countryside past fairytale villages and castle ruins before stopping for mulled wine and roasted chestnuts at Christmas markets.

Passengers will have the chance to join ice skaters on the Budapest’s outdoor rink, stroll the cobblestoned centre of Bratislava, watch a wreath demonstration and sample gingerbread in Passau, and participate in a festive Bavarian beer celebration.

Six guided tours are included in the fare, while onboard festivities include seasonal treats. From A$3495 (NZ$3770) for departures in 2023, 2024, 2025. See: vikingrivercruises.com

Golf cruise on the Seine, Amadeus River Cruises

123rf The cliffs of Etretat, Normandy, France.

Hardcore golf enthusiasts will find plenty to love on this eight-day escape on the Seine from Paris to Normandy and back.

The themed itinerary with Amadeus River Cruises offers golf at four different courses, with guaranteed tee times, green fees and shared golf carts included. Select courses include Le Golf National, the home of the Open de France, and Golf d’Étretat, located above the cliffs Étretat.

Onboard, passengers have access to a putting green on the sun deck and the services of a golf expert.

From $4569 per person, the fare includes accommodation in a river-view stateroom, meals and two onshore excursions. The golf cruise disembarks Paris from October 2, 2024. See: amadeus-rivercruises.com

Wine appreciation, Avalon Waterways

123rf Chateauneuf du Pape, France.

This speciality cruise along the Rhine, Saone, and Rhone rivers will take your palate on an adventure through Europe.

Beginning in Amsterdam, the 15-day itinerary includes visits to four countries. A Master of Wine will accompany for a portion of your cruise with presentations, tastings, and wine pairings along the way. Excursions include a visit to a chardonnay wine cellar in Tournus, a culinary walk of the famous wine region of Beaujolais, and a guided tour to Chateauneuf du Pape.

Onboard, enjoy the luxury of cheese and wine tastings during the day and expert-planned food-and-wine pairings at night. From $11,129 per person, based on twin occupancy for October 10, 2023 departure. See: avalonwaterways.co.nz