Ten of the most beautiful port towns on the Mediterranean

CORFU, GREECE

In its heyday, Venice was a maritime power with a firm grip on the Adriatic, and the approach to Corfu past biscuit-brown Albanian mountains provides splendid views of a whopping Venetian fortress.

The old town's tall, narrow houses are also distinctly Venetian, though its elegant Esplanade is modelled on Paris.

An hour's walk brings you to Kanoni Bay, where two whitewashed island monasteries are pretty against ink-blue water. See visitgreece.gr

MONTE CARLO, MONACO

This is the Mediterranean's ultimate glamour port, and sailing in or out makes you feel like a billionaire on a private yacht.

The sun-drenched town has petite parks and a famous and outrageously ornate casino.

In this tiddly principality, it's easy to wander along cliff-hugged paths to see the palace, cathedral and other sights. Some cruise visits coincide with the Monaco Grand Prix in May. See visitmonaco.com

CADIZ, SPAIN

Step off your cruise ship and straight into one of Spain's oldest, most charming and yet under-visited cities, where even cruise passengers usually head off to Seville.

The Spanish Empire's key port sits on a heavily fortified peninsula that encourages sea-gazing walks, while inside its walls the old town bulges with grand, weather-beaten monuments and crumbling mansions, and is lively with food markets and cafés. See cadizturismo.com

ROVINJ, CROATIA

123rf Rovinj, Croatia.

Rovinj is the top attraction of Istria in Croatia's north-west corner. The photogenic old town, with baroque alleys tangled around a soaring church tower, juts into the sea above a fleet of colourful fishing boats.

In the evenings, promenades host a parade of chic Italians enjoying cocktails before heading on to nightclubs.

The less hedonistic can take in the superb first-century Roman amphitheatre at nearby Pula. See rovinj-tourism.com

BONIFACIO, FRANCE

Bonifacio clings like a clam to Corsica's cliffs, its port accessed by small ships through a narrow gap like a pirate lair.

Passengers are tendered from larger vessels. The yacht-filled harbour is surrounded by cafes, while above on clifftops sits a fortified old town that gazes towards Sardinia.

Walk the sea-glittering bastions and the maze of shadowy alleys, peep inside churches, and hike panoramic coastal tracks. See bonifacio.co.uk

GIBRALTAR

Though Gibraltar is ugly, unkempt and insular, the majestic rock that towers above makes up for its disappointments.

Sailing in under its bulk in the wake of naval heroes is a thrill. If you ascend its heights you'll find dizzying views and rugged, monkey-haunted nature walks that get you away from the tourist crowds.

If you must linger in town, sunny Casemates Square is the spot. See visitgibraltar.gi

BODRUM, TURKEY

123rf Bodrum Castle, Turkey.

The island-dotted bay of Turkey's coolest resort is cobalt blue, the harbour afloat with glamorous yachts.

During the day, wander the narrow, whitewashed streets or loll by the seashore. More serious folk can visit the crusader Castle of St Peter, with its museum of underwater archaeology, which has an enormous collection of shipwreck artefacts.

The surrounding peninsula is gorgeous with sandy bays, tangerine orchards and olive groves. See bodrum.goturkiye.com

HAIFA, ISRAEL

This important seaport, which recently expanded its cruise terminal, is a base for visits to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv.

But hilly Haifa has its charms, and downtown is a walk from the ship, though roads are steep. The upmarket German Colony contrasts with the rough-and-tumble old quarter.

A highlight is Bahai Gardens, which aren't only lushly beautiful but have sweeping views over town and the bay. See visit-haifa.org

SALERNO, ITALY

Dramatic history and scenery usually lure visitors away from Salerno on shore excursions along the nearby, plunging Amalfi Coast or to the volcano-destroyed Roman town of Pompeii.

Yet Salerno, though often overlooked, has an interesting old town, hilltop fortress, one of Italy's most beautiful medieval churches and a tenth-century medical school.

Several parks and the elegant Lungomare seaside promenade might encourage a lazy afternoon. See livesalerno.com

PAFOS, CYPRUS

123rf Paphos Castle, Pafos, Cyprus.

A pedestrian-friendly old town and a long coastal path that links holiday hotels will stretch your sea legs, while the interesting Byzantine Museum and pottery-filled Archaeological Museum provide insight into Cyprus's long history.

The ruins of Kato Paphos offer some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics anywhere, including one depicting a tiger hunt. A sunset dip at the beach below the ruins is a pleasurable post-sightseeing reward. See pafos.org.cy

The writer has travelled as a guest of tourism offices and cruise lines.

- traveller.com.au