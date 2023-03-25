Travel bites: The novelty watering hole staffed by twin robot bartenders

Royal Caribbean International launches Quantum of the Seas, the newest ship in the fleet, in November 2014.Bionic Bar, powered by Makr Shakr.

I accidentally just ordered two of the world’s most potent cocktails.

I’d ask the bartender to review the extreme order for one person but there isn’t one to be seen. Instead, a robotic arm straight out of a science-fiction epic springs to life and begins reaching its mechanical limb to the heavens.

The robot quickly manoeuvres between an overhead display of bottles, taking all of the white spirits and a splash of cola into a tin shaker. Then, it convulses up and down and performs a circular giggle before straining the liquid into a plastic cup.

My name and the dual order of Long Island iced teas appears on a mirrored electronic display in full view of my fellow patrons. There are fun statistics showing the most popular beverages of the day - my chosen concoction is in the lead - and a play-by-play update of drinks in the queue.

I’m at the Bionic Bar on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas. The novelty watering hole staffed by twin robot bartenders has been a feature aboard several of the cruise line’s ships since first appearing on Quantum of the Seas in 2014.

The Quantum class represented a shift to modern innovations for the cruise line. As well as the cyborgs, 21st century features rolled out onboard ships include the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator set in a recirculating indoor wind tunnel, and a glass-walled observation pod that rises 91 metres above sea level.

Derek Flynn/Fairfax NZ/Marlborough Express The Bionic Bar mixes drinks using two robots.

Italian engineering company Makr Shakr created the mixologists, basing the eloquent robot motion on the movements of ballet choreographer Marco Pelle. The robots B1-0 and N1-C can do everything a normal bartender can - muddle, stir, shake and strain drinks - only in 30 seconds or less. The twin robotic arms can also pump out up to 1000 drinks a day without spilling a drop.

Using my SeaPass room key which is linked to an onboard drinks package I can scroll through signature beverage options including the Bionic Blast and Bionic Bahama Mama, as well as classics like Sex on the Beach, Cosmopolitan and Cuba Libre. Passengers can also create their own custom drink - both alcoholic and nonalcoholic - the combinations are endless with 30 spirits and 20 mixers available.

After confirming my age and chosen beverage on one of the provided tablets, there is an option to select the preferred number of shots and other mixers in the drink. In the process I somehow thumb in the double order of Long Island iced teas – my inability to change the order is just one of the drawbacks dealing with a robot.

As the robot creates each drink they are placed into a purpose-built slot. To release them to the end of the bar passengers are once again required to scan their SeaPass. The process makes sure passengers don’t walk off with the wrong drink and are charged accordingly.

The beverages taste almost identical to a human-made version. It’s a fun and novel way to drink at sea only without the flair of salted rims, flaming garnishes and awkward small talk.

The Bionic Bar is found on Deck 5 aboard several Royal Caribbean ships, including Anthem, Quantum, Ovation, Harmony and Symphony of the Seas. See: royalcaribbean.com/cruise-dining/bionic-bar

The writer was hosted by Royal Caribbean