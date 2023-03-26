Viking Cruises: The best way to see Antarctica

Two new state-of-the-art cruise ships are exploring the most intrepid parts of the planet.

A new luxury ship has spent its first season exploring Antarctica. Travel reporter Brook Sabin thinks it's the best way to see the world's last frontier.

I gaze from the hot tub and a towering iceberg – about the size of a five-storey building – glides by. Almost unbelievably, a couple of penguins have managed to climb about a third of the way up. They look pretty content with life. And so am I.

I'm aboard the newest polar exploration ship, Viking Polaris, which is a state-of-the-art luxury cruiser built for exploring the world's most remote regions. This is no ordinary cruise; alongside submarines that guests can take a ride on, it has multi-million dollar 'Special Operations Boats' that can load people inside the ship before launching them out the back via a special slipway.

During our voyage, we saw countless penguins, seals, whales, rare birds and jagged peaks that launched straight from the icy sea kilometres into the clouds. Perhaps most striking were the behemoth icebergs – some of which dwarfed our ship – that glided silently by.

Many different cruise lines take passengers to Antarctica, but the difference with Viking – and its two new polar ships – is that we could watch this mesmerising beauty from absolute luxury. Be it from the lounge with a cellist playing next to floor-to-ceiling windows; the heated infinity pool at the back of the ship; hot tubs at midship; while eating at one of the many panoramic restaurants or even from our rooms – every suite has a view.

Antarctica is an ethereal place of breathtaking beauty – and these are my favourite photos from the trip.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Viking Polaris is a Polar Class 6 purpose-built expedition ship.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the many penguins.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’ll see tens of thousands of penguins on your trip.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Antarctica is a place of breathtaking beauty.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Viking Expeditions has launched two new ships.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Zodiac tours get you closer to the ice.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cruising through ice during our voyage.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We saw penguins, seals and whales.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The ships travel faster than standard expedition vessels.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A view from our room.

Brook Sabin/Stuff This is no ordinary cruise.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Watch icebergs glide by.

Antarctica cruises with Viking Expeditions from A$14,995 (NZ$16,303). Itineraries begin in Buenos Aires, with a hotel stay, then a charter flight to Ushuaia to board the ship. This is included in the price. Onboard, all meals, gratuities, many drinks, expeditions, a room with an ocean view and much more are also all included in the price. See: vikingcruises.com.au/expeditions or phone: 0800 447 913.

The author's trip was supported by Viking.