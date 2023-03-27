Cruise ship creates exclusive Byron Bay-themed retreat on board

No surfing, but cruise ship Pacific Encounter has created an exclusive slice of Byron Bay on its 16th deck.

Up on the 16th deck of Pacific Encounter there's an exclusive-access area with a private swimming pool, breezy cabanas facing the ocean, a well-stocked bar and snacks from chef Luke Mangan on call.

On the decks below are the busy Lido pool and the popular food court. But few lining up for a New Zealand ice cream realise that the serene Byron Beach Club above them exists at all.

P&O cruise lines is known for its accessible, family-focussed and theme cruises, so the existence of a version of "upper class" like that on Cunard's multi-class ships comes as a surprise. The Beach Club is not a separate class as such, but a perk for guests booked into the ship's suites and selected mini suites.

I'm in mini suite 9215 for a short cruise that's headed for the Whitsunday Islands. Once I unlock the door, I'm automatically a member of the coveted Byron Beach Club with all the privileges it brings.

I know I'm in the right cabin immediately. The bed is decorated with nautical blue Byron Beach Club cushions, the walk-in wardrobe contains insignia robes and thongs, and I'm welcomed with a bottle of sparkling wine, a generous bowl of tropical fruit and a tray of canapés. (Canapés are delivered every afternoon for guests in these suites.)

It's a larger suite than a regular cabin with a good-sized veranda and two outdoor lounges, a sitting area with sofa and chair and a bathroom that has a full-sized bath. While it feels a bit narrower than standard suites on luxury cruise ships, and it's not as opulent as those, the recently refurbished décor is modern and light-filled, the bed is deep and comfortable, and there are all sorts of useful appointments such as a desk area and two TV screens.

Supplied P&O’s Pacific Encounter.

There's a pillow concierge, coffee machine and fridge, as well as priority appointments at the spa, restaurant reservations and priority boarding.

On my first morning I discover what is to become my favourite perk of the suites - exclusive use of Angelo's restaurant for breakfast, with its crisp white tablecloths, impeccable Italian waiters, curved booths and blown-up images of Sophia Loren embellishing the walls and the backs of chairs.

It's a sophisticated space. The waiters know my name, take me to a private table near a window, and ply me with trays of pastries and coffee before I get to the à la carte menu, which includes smashed avo or croque monsieur as well as the healthy loaded granola bowl I can't go past.

I'm sailing on a holiday season cruise, so the ship is busy with several hundred children, most of whom head for the kid's club during the day or the water slides which have recently been installed.

Up in the Byron Beach Club Retreat on Deck 16 there are few children (although they are welcome if staying in a suite) and it isn't that busy with adults, either. The space is large, dotted with day beds, cabanas, and pots of grown trees, and is shaded from the harshest sun with scrims. The views of the ocean are expansive.

Guest can dine there on an inexpensive limited snack menu that includes delicious barramundi burgers from Luke's Burger Bar and $7 pizzas from Gradi Pronto, and the barmen will deliver beers, fashionable cocktails and lurid, sweet mocktails.

On the mezzanine there's a swimming pool and whirlpool exclusive to club members. Club guests can access it via the Elemis at Sea spa, hair salon and fitness centre.

I found it was entirely possible to skip the holiday crowds and take an elevator directly up to the top deck, spending the day lounging on day beds, with the occasional foray to the pool and spa.

If you want to descend from these lofty heights, the ship's many attractions include theatres and cabarets, bars such as The Bonded Store, which concocts some smoking (literally) cocktails, the ritzy Altitude nightclub perched on deck 18, and Luke's Bar and Grill (additional supplement), where you can dine on Luke Mangan's famous crab omelette or oysters from the raw bar.

P&O's Byron Beach Club may not exactly be like staying in Byron Bay (no surfing, for a start) but it's a great way to give your cruise some luxury touches.

The Byron Beach Club is available on Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure. See pocruises.com.au

Lee Tulloch was a guest of P&O cruises.

- traveller.com.au