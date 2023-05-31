Around the world in 107 days: Meet the Kiwis about to set sail on a $30k world cruise

Cruise ships will be returning to New Zealand shores this summer. (First published May 2022)

Nancy Pomfrett’s first world cruise proved quite the adventure.

In addition to riding a camel, swimming with sharks, walking to Petra and forming friendships that are still going strong six years later, she spent six days on pirate watch with the rest of the passengers and crew.

“We had a pirate drill off the coast of Africa,” Pomfrett said of the 104-day Princess cruise she took in 2017 shortly after retiring as a nurse.

“For six days, they had big, high-pressure hoses at the ready, and were looking out for pirates. If you had a balcony cabin you weren't allowed the cabin open with the lights on for six days, and we weren’t allowed deck activities after dusk. I never saw anything, but somebody on another cruise said they saw a longboat with guns on it. So that was interesting.”

A veteran cruiser who first holidayed on the high seas in the 1970s, Pomfrett said the only time she has ever really felt scared on a cruise was while voyaging off the coast of Halifax in Canada, where the Titanic struck the giant iceberg that ultimately saw it sink.

“I was fascinated with the Titanic and when I was in Ireland, I went to the museum, because that’s where a lot of the passengers got on board. Then we went around Iceland, and we were coming down past Halifax, where the Titanic floundered out at sea, through thick fog. And all night they had the fog horns going. “I thought," Oh my God, we’re going to crash.”

Supplied Nancy Pomfrett and John Granville will set sail on the Coral Princess.

Speaking to Stuff the day before she and her travel companion John Granville were set to board a 107-night around-the-world Princess cruise, Pomfrett laughs at her overwrought imagination at the time.

She and Granville, who booked the cruise through House of Travel, are among 278 New Zealanders booked to travel on the more than 90,000-tonne Coral Princess, which is set to depart Auckland on Wednesday night. Of those, 208 will complete the full voyage, which takes in 44 ports in 28 countries.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said people travel from all over New Zealand to join the annual cruise, which costs from $29,699 for the full journey.

Pomfrett, who is set to disembark in Dover, first travelled by sea as a 21-year-old on what she described as a “party ship” full of 20-something Kiwis and Aussies heading to the UK on their OEs.

“So when I got on my first world cruise, aged 57, I thought it was like a floating rest home at first. But it wasn’t. It was a lot of fun. It just took me a few days to adjust.”

She was a bit nervous about embarking on that first world cruise as a solo traveller, but soon met like-minded people.

James D. Morgan The Coral Princess arriving into Melbourne in September 2022.

“You just had to be a little bit brave and meet people,” she said. “I went to the dining room the second night, and I met some lovely people. We had traditional dining every night which meant we cemented a friendship because we realised we liked each other, and we’re still friends now.”

Four of those she met are also booked on this year’s world cruise.

Pomfrett also fell for cruising’s combination of ease and exploration.

“You only pack once on a long voyage, you’re looked after, you don’t have to think about food, you’re treated every time you go to a restaurant or a dining room,” she said. “We’ve got the drinks package so we don’t have to think about the cost of anything. And you have 12, sometimes 15, hours in a port and that’s quite a bit of time to look around one city.”

Granville said a key attraction of cruising for him is that it can be a relatively cost-effective way to see the world.

“You travel an awful long way over a long period of time. You visit many countries and get a snapshot of places you’ve never been to, and a reminder of places you have been to… There are no hotels and air travel and buses in between, so it’s actually a relatively inexpensive way to travel to so many places.”

Supplied/Supplied Pomfrett and Granville have taken several trips together in recent years.

Having spent 35 years in the navy, Granville said the cruise will be a bit of a busman’s holiday, but he’s looking forward to being on a ship without having to work, and visiting places he’s never been to before such as the Suez Canal in Egypt, which connects the Mediterranean Sea and Indian Ocean via the Red Sea Jordan and the Greek Islands.

Pomfrett said that while some say they get bored on long cruises, she has always found there is more than enough to keep her occupied, even on long stretches at sea.

“There’s a ukulele club, trivia, exercise classes, a library, movies on the deck, a show every night. You can be quite busy even when you’re at sea, which I quite like. If you’re in port every day, it can be exhausting. You rush off the ship, you run around Rome, you run back to the ship, the next day you’re in Marseilles. So it’s nice to be able to relax while you’re at sea. You feel like you’ve had a holiday.”

Almost as long as the Sydney Tower is tall and nearly double the size of Sydney’s largest hotel, the Coral Princess keeps guests entertained with four swimming pools, five Jacuzzis, a spa, sports court, fitness centre, theatre, casino, card room, shops, galleries, and multiple bars, restaurants and lounges.

Granville has bought himself a ukulele so he can learn to play it on board, and said he will probably also be encouraged to go to the gym or run around the deck.

Asked how they prevent themselves from putting on weight with so much included food on offer, Pomfrett said her lack of a sweet tooth is her saving grace.

“I think if you’re not into cakes and treats like I’m not you’re alright. But if you go and you’re a real foodie and eat everything in sight, you’d probably put on a stone on a world cruise.”

Granville, by contrast, is a fan of cakes and treats.

“So I brought two belts. Once the clothes stop fitting, you know you have to either buy new clothes or sort something out. But we’re quite active people, so I don’t expect it to be too much of a problem.”