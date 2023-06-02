The best adults-only cruise ships

All adult humans need some downtime unobstructed by little feet. Stephen Heard finds five adult-friendly cruise lines where the only thing you need to worry about is where to go and what drink to order.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Luxury cruise line Viking doesn’t offer facilities or services on board for younger individuals - all guests must be 18 or above before their scheduled departure.

Instead, adults can marinate in quiet kid-free bliss aboard the identical all-veranda ocean fleet, which have room for 930 guests and feature modern Scandinavian design.

The fleet sails to Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia, with two dedicated polar class ships crossing the Drake Passage for expeditions to Antarctica.

Take a 15-day excursion between New Zealand and Australia next January or spend 93 days on an epic Pacific itinerary all the way from the Antipodes to Vancouver. See: vikingcruises.com.au

P&O Cruises

P&O has two ships reserved exclusively for adults. The Arcadia and Aurora vessels which operate out of the UK are a more intimate and stylish offering with fine-dining restaurants, chic theatres and lounges, art galleries, and boutique cinemas.

The mid-sized ships offer itineraries into some of the world’s most exciting cities between Europe and the Americas, with evening port calls because worrying about someone else’s bedtime will be the last thing on your mind. See: pocruises.com

Virgin Voyages

VIRGIN VOYAGES The Aquatic Club on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady.

Richard Branson’s fleet of ships are exclusively adults-only, meaning no interruptions as you sit pool-side with a drink.

The cruise line’s third ship Resilient Lady will spend its first season in Greece before heading to Australia later in the year, where it will set off from Melbourne on expeditions covering a couple of nights up to two weeks.

Onboard, the design-forward eateries were created specifically for adults and more advanced palates, while facilities include a two-storey bar, private karaoke rooms, tattoo parlour and a vintage arcade to unleash your inner child.

Using Virgin Voyages’ app, passengers can order Champagne anywhere on board with a simple shake of their phone. See: virginvoyages.com

Regent Seven Seas

Supplied The atrium of Seven Seas Explorer.

Billed as "the most luxurious cruise ship ever built" when it launched in 2016, Seven Seas Explorer certainly doesn’t cut any corners.

Between restaurants, lounges and corridors dressed in marble, the ship features over 400 chandeliers and artworks - including sketches by Picasso and sculptures by Krishonov.

While the ship is open to families, its service caters more to the adult market with onboard offerings and shore excursions.

It offers suite-only accommodation for its 746 passengers with all meals, drinks, wi-fi and gratuities included. Itineraries include Vancouver to Toyko, Bangkok to Sydney, and Auckland to Singapore. See: rssc.com

Scenic

Luxury expedition cruising onboard Scenic Eclipse and its new sister vessel aren’t recommended for those under 12 and you won’t find any children programmes or babysitting services available on board.

The ships with room for up to 228 passengers travel to every corner of the Earth, from polar expeditions to Transatlantic crossings.

Onboard highlights on Scenic Eclipse II include immersive dining experiences, a salt therapy lounge and a pool with jets allowing guests to swim laps.

In 2024, the six-star ship will set sail Down Under for itineraries ranging from 9 to 29 days along the Australian coastline. See: scenicnz.com